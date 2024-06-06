Ibiza, Jun 5, 2024 - This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises another evening of unforgettable music and vibrant energy like no other. With a stacked line-up of Clemente, Mimi Love, Oliver Koletzi, Sylvia Operé, Tooker, Bohem and Aku it promises to be a memorable night. Woomoon once again takes over Cova Santa for another Sunday gathering that takes you from day to night. Join us as amazingly talented artists bring magic to life with their performances. Experience the power of Community, the resonance of voices and the strength of music.

Prepare for an extraordinary evening as Woomoon presents Oliver Koletzi,Clemente, Mimi Love, Sylvia Operé, Tooker, Bohem and Akua at Cova Santa on June 9. Known for their immersive performances and eclectic styles, these artists promise to deliver an unforgettable experience that will captivate all attendees.Oliver Koletzki, with his dreamlike discography from Stil vor Talent, will be headlining an unforgettable event. From Santiago de Chile Clemente promise to brings groove and minimal cuts to the dance floor, while Mimi Love set with her sound electronically nomadic, and whether flaunting will hypnotise all the attendees., Sylvia Operé and Tooker blend traditional and modern sounds. This exclusive event at Cova Santa is poised to be a highlight of the summer season, offering an electrifying atmosphere as these talented artists showcase their exceptional talents. Don’t miss the chance to witness this unique gathering of musical innovators for a night that is sure to be remembered.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

