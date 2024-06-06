RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2024 15:26 |  By RnMTeam

WooMoon takes over Cova Sanata for another musical adventure

Ibiza, Jun 5, 2024 - This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises another evening of unforgettable music and vibrant energy like no other. With a stacked line-up of Clemente, Mimi Love, Oliver Koletzi, Sylvia Operé, Tooker, Bohem and Aku it promises to be a memorable night. Woomoon once again takes over Cova Santa for another Sunday gathering that takes you from day to night. Join us as amazingly talented artists bring magic to life with their performances. Experience the power of Community, the resonance of voices and the strength of music.

Prepare for an extraordinary evening as Woomoon presents Oliver Koletzi,Clemente, Mimi Love, Sylvia Operé, Tooker, Bohem and Akua at Cova Santa on June 9. Known for their immersive performances and eclectic styles, these artists promise to deliver an unforgettable experience that will captivate all attendees.Oliver Koletzki, with his dreamlike discography from Stil vor Talent, will be headlining an unforgettable event. From Santiago de Chile Clemente promise to brings groove and minimal cuts to the dance floor, while Mimi Love set with her sound electronically nomadic, and whether flaunting will hypnotise all the attendees., Sylvia Operé and Tooker blend traditional and modern sounds. This exclusive event at Cova Santa is poised to be a highlight of the summer season, offering an electrifying atmosphere as these talented artists showcase their exceptional talents. Don’t miss the chance to witness this unique gathering of musical innovators for a night that is sure to be remembered.

WooMoon is set for a monumental season with world-renowned artists, including Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, Bora Uzer, and many more. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all, Woomoon's Sunday Celebration has quickly become one of the most revered assemblies on the island.

WooMoon Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
WooMoon Ibiza Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Jun 2024

Rohit Saraf’s 'Ishq Vishk rebound' makers release revamped classic track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi', and fans are in love with it

MUMBAI: After taking fans and audiences on a nostalgic trip with the rebooted version of ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’, the makers of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ have released yet another iconic number ‘Chot Dil Pe Lagi'.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2024

Lark releases new official music video for ‘Mesmerize Me’

MUMBAI: Polish heavy rock group Lark have released their new official video for the track Mesmerize Me which is taken from their 2023 (released via Sliptrick Records) album Antarctica.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2024

Groove Cruise continues its 20-year legacy as the first multi-day cruise ship festival with themes and decor changing twice daily

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise has just announced eight interactive themes for the sold-out 2025 event, sailing from Miami to Falmouth, Jamaica from Thursday, January 23 - Monday, January 27, 2025, on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2024

British Rapper Mumzy pays a tribute to ‘Rekha’ in new single that fuses Love and Legacy

MUMBAI: British-Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, and record producer. Mumzy Stranger unveils a captivating new single titled ‘Rekha’, a heartfelt homage to the iconic Indian actress Rekha.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2024

“Shoutout to the first guy who started Kayan Supremacy” says Kayan as she spills the beans onVh1 Popcurry Rice

MUMBAI: Vh1 continues to lead the charge in celebrating the cutting-edge talent shaping the Indian pop scene with Vh1 Popcurry Rice. The all-new show spotlights the dynamic and innovative world of Indian independent artists, showcasing their unique journeys and vibrant music.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

Percept wins the Palm Award 2024 for ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’

MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Evenread more

Paytm Insider strengthens its leadership team by elevating Varun Khare to COO

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the read more

Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the neread more

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rohit Saraf’s 'Ishq Vishk rebound' makers release revamped classic track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi', and fans are in love with it

MUMBAI: After taking fans and audiences on a nostalgic trip with the rebooted version of ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’, the makers of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound...read more

2
Groove Cruise continues its 20-year legacy as the first multi-day cruise ship festival with themes and decor changing twice daily

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise has just announced eight interactive themes for the sold-out 2025 event, sailing from Miami to...read more

3
Lark releases new official music video for ‘Mesmerize Me’

MUMBAI: Polish heavy rock group Lark have released their new official video for the track Mesmerize Me which is taken from their 2023 (released via...read more

4
Iconic singer Shaan collaborates with composer and lyricist Prashant Ingole for new song 'Namo Namah’

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated track released on June 4, 2024, on ADR Media Productions YouTube channel. The song is sung by Shaan, composed by...read more

5
“Shoutout to the first guy who started Kayan Supremacy” says Kayan as she spills the beans onVh1 Popcurry Rice

MUMBAI: Vh1 continues to lead the charge in celebrating the cutting-edge talent shaping the Indian pop scene with Vh1 Popcurry Rice. The all-new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games