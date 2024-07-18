Out Now! Eternal Drak sets historical hauntings to Black Metal in new album “Imprisoned Souls”

MUMBAI: Québec City, Canada’s Eternal Drak are releasing their fifth black metal album “Imprisoned Souls” this week and they are excited to see fans' reactions to this offering that describes a horror story between thrash, black, and death, and has a twisted concept surrounding the tribulations of trapped spirits and anecdotes from residents of an enchanted place. The band explains further:

“The process of creating this album was an intense and liberating experience. We delve into the darkness and depth of our souls to give life to a set of songs that reflect our evolution as a band and unbridled passion for the genre. Every riff, every scream, and every note was carefully crafted to convey the raw energy and brutality that characterizes our style. In the studio, we felt like prisoners of our own emotions, but in the end, we managed to free our souls through music.”

“Imprisoned Souls” is a ten-song horror journey into the darkest depths of extreme metal. Eternal Drak hopes this album catches listeners in a whirlwind of dizzying riffs, frenetic rhythms, and lyrics full of desperation and rebellion. They want everyone who dares to give this a spin to feel the power of thrash black metal in each song and become fully immersed in a state of trance and liberation.

For Eternal Drak, each album has a different concept, and on this album, most of the lyrics are about experiences lived on an old farm located in Colombia where there was an improvised hospital during a great battle of the War of Independence. Other lyrics are interpretations of what they believe is behind these paranormal stories. Join in the eerie atmosphere that is highly recommended for fans of Watain, Kreator, and Motorhead.

“Imprisoned Souls” is now available as of July 17th, 2024 at the following links:

Band's Official Webstore - https://eternaldrak.com

Bandcamp - https://eternaldrak.bandcamp.com

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3Lrx4xV

Song Stream - “Soul Of Hate” - https://youtu.be/VnnjmW5b6uw

Song Stream - “Haunting Place” - https://youtu.be/GAYLXZbBrc4

Track Listing:

1. Soul Of Hate - 4:00

2. Circle Of Black Flames - 4:20

3. She Is A Magnet - 4:17

4. Haunting Place - 4:43

5. Oda A La Luna (Re Recorded) - 4:20

6. Take No Prisoners - 5:49

7. The Woman In Sandals - 4:04

8. The Mist - 3:26

9. Feasting The Anguish - 3:40

10. Bound By Ambition - 4:10

Album Length: 42:49