Asian boy group One or Eight announce global debut, following viral teaser 'KAWASAKI'

MUMBAI: Following the explosive success of their viral hit video "KAWASAKI", Japanese boy group ONE OR EIGHT announce their official debut, slated for August 16, with the release of their highly-anticipated first single.

ONE OR EIGHT have become the center of attention all around the world, with the identity of the group shrouded in mystery. The members have now all been revealed as being all from Japan: MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA and YUGA. The group’s name ONE OR EIGHT comes from a traditional Japanese phrase that means “All or Nothing”. With the tagline ‘Bet on yourself’, they embody the notion of taking a gamble as a group of friends with big dreams, starting in Tokyo and aiming to spread globally.

Ahead of their official debut, ONE OR EIGHT's electrifying performance video for "KAWASAKI" was unveiled on their YouTube channel, swiftly erupting into a viral sensation that spread like wildfire, captivating audiences worldwide. The video racked up 3 million views overnight, and has now surpassed 10 million views.

The video’s incredible popularity have inspired reaction videos from around the world, and raves from their fans, heralding, “They’ll make an impact in the world within no time, as they spread their wings and take to the global stage,” “Their skills are next-level,” and “Are they really Japanese?! ”

In addition to announcing their August 16 debut, ONE OR EIGHT have also released a brand film on YouTube titled ‘ONE OR EIGHT / Brand Film: “All or Nothing”’. The video expresses ONE OR EIGHT’s vision for the future, and provides a glimpse of the group’s own unique world. This film shows the group members as they overcome conflict and rage to take flight into a wider world with their friends.

This Japanese boy group is still shrouded in mystery – keep a close eye on their journey as they make the leap from Japan to the global stage.

About ONE OR EIGHT

ONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member boy group featuring Japanese members MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA and YUGA. Their global debut is scheduled for August 16, 2024 alongside their debut single. The group’s name ONE OR EIGHT is derived from the Japanese idiom "ICHI KA BACHI KA" meaning “All or Nothing”.

They infuse hip-hop and pop effortlessly and epitomize Japanese culture through their choreography, lyrics and streetwear aesthetic. Earlier this summer, the group shared the performance video for “KAWASAKI” on YouTube, which has surpassed 10 million views.