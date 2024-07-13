North Coast Music Festival announces set times and additional programming for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just revealed set times and a bevy of festival programming for the upcoming 2024 event, taking place from Friday, August 30 - Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus.

With more than eight hours of music blasting from seven different stages each day, including exceptionally curated stage takeovers, this year’s North Coast Music Festival promises once again to galvanize fans from all corners of the dance floor with its display of world-class electronic talent.

Closing out each night at The Stadium Stage are heavy hitters such as dubstep and sound design virtuoso Subtronics (Friday); melodic future bass titan Illenium (Saturday); and LA-based dance-pop duo/Big Bootie Mix-creators Two Friends (Sunday). Friday’s lineup at The Stadium Stage will also feature Sullivan King, DJ Diesel, Boogie T, Netsky, Level Up, and Dogma. Saturday boasts Seven Lions, Dab The Sky (Dabin b2b Said The Sky), Armnhmr, Alleycvt, Sherm, and JWilli. Sunday will feature sets from Alan Walker, Disco Lines, HYO (Hyoyeon of Girls Generation), and Covex.

After its debut last year, The Shipyard will welcome some of the finest acts in dance music to take the stage including two special takeovers. Brownies & Lemonade will present headliners ISOKNOCK (ISOxo b2b Knock2), special guest Chase & Status, along with Hedex, Levity, Nave, Aireloosh, and more on Sunday and Tchami and Malaa’s NO REDEMPTION headlining the Confession label takeover on Saturday. Friday’s festivities at The Shipyard will feature electrifying performances by the GRAMMY-nominated house duo SIDEPIECE, House Call Records founder Dr. Fresch, the Los Angeles-based duo Ship Wrek, and more.

Each night at the Vega Stage will conclude with performances by influential artists: the iconic trance trio Above and Beyond on Friday, the collaborative project LSZEE by CloZee and LSDREAM on Saturday, and the heaven trap duo SLANDER on Sunday.

Attendees will once again be invited to rage at Incendia’s Fire Pit Stage, a mesmerizing setup of geometric domes that shoot fire from their tops and have ceilings with flames crawling above the fans. Throughout the weekend, The FirePit Stage will feature sets from BUNT., Supertask, MYTHM, aboywithabag, Rich DietZ, and many more.

North Coast will invite Coasties to bask in the festival’s experiential programming with the return of The Chill Dome - a full soccer field dome with lasers, cushions, and air-conditioning complemented by altered 360 sets from headliners such as Dr. Fresch will with a special drum & bass set, Tape B will perform a “Driptapes” set, and Levity will host "Levity and Friends." Additionally, the best of Chicago’s local acts will perform a variety of liquid DnB, downtempo, lofi, and deep house. Designed as a place for attendees to cool down and take a break, or enjoy a curated laser experience. Free yoga sessions will also be hosted in The Chill Dome at the start of each day.

Following its successful 2023 debut, North Coast will welcome back Club Coast, a secret location speakeasy. Throughout the weekend, this hidden gem will host a variety of sets, including a special What's Good Chicago takeover and a captivating Afterlife Chicago with Bobby Afterlife takeover. Festival goers will be prompted to find Club Coast with daily location clues and passwords given through the North Coast app.

The 2024 event will feature the debut of the Coastie Cafe - a new on-site restaurant with branded food items from Michelin star Chicago chef Brian Fisher.

The infamous Frick Frack Black Jack led by Marvelous Marv will make its North Coast debut with a no cash, no limit blackjack game that encourages fans to bargain with what is in their pockets. The Frick Frack brand has grown to land across various festivals across the United States and continues to provide an enthralling and quirky experience for attendees.

North Coast’s Silent Disco will offer a personalized and immersive music experience for festival-goers. This must-visit attraction will feature dynamic sets from Heily Beatz, Titus1, Patrick Coles, OBI, Sleepy Eagz, Ezra Jermale, and more, providing an unforgettable musical journey for all who attend.

North Coast is thrilled to announce the return of their legendary afterparties, taking place across Chicago and at venues near the festival grounds. When the festival wraps up at midnight each night, passionate Coasties can dive into the city's vibrant nightlife, enjoying an array of house and bass music that will keep the party going strong. Stay tuned for festival announcements to get the latest details on these exciting afterparties!

North Coast has also announced the return of its direct Shuttle Service from Chicago and Midway Airport Hotels to the festival grounds, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and ensure a safe, hassle-free ride for all attendees. With discounted prices for early rides, comfortable air-conditioned charter buses, and the safest travel to and from the festival, our shuttles are available for purchase on the website now.

Last year, NCMF fans enjoyed the new addition of The Ferris Wheel, which will return in 2024 to elevate the overall festival experience for attendees. VIP tickets will include (1) free ride for the weekend, and Platinum VIP will include (1) free ride per day.

North Coast will continue its celebrated legacy as forward-thinking curators of top-drawer talent, showcasing performances from dance music’s most in-demand acts. Aside from the musical offerings, North Coast invites Coasties to bask in the festival’s experiential programming, large-scale art offerings, and a plethora of food, beverage, and shopping vendors with both single-day and three-day ticket options available.