RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2024 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit "Love Generation". This 2024 rendition, released on Yellow Productions, infuses Sinclar's timeless classic with vibrant afro-house rhythms, creating a cross-cultural masterpiece set to ignite dancefloors worldwide.

"Love Generation Reimagined" is a spiritual odyssey that seamlessly blends soulful vocals with organic instrumentation and hypnotic percussion. The track's brass melodies and emotive arrangement have already become a highlight in &friends' live sets, as founder Sean Thomas introduces this sonic gem to audiences across the globe.

Whether experienced through headphones or in the club, "Love Generation Reimagined" radiates an undeniable charisma, brimming with the infectious energy that has become &friends' hallmark. The collective, along with Sinclar and Bantwini, skillfully craft a forward-thinking atmosphere, artfully layering organic elements to shape a smooth build and sonically expansive peak. This dynamic, percussive manifestation of melodic afro-house ignites both dance floors and souls, evoking a familiar sensation that lifts spirits with its measures of unity and euphoria.

This release follows &friends' recent string of high-profile collaborations, including the coveted ID "DAY5 &friends" with Kang and Sam Zloty, and official remixes for industry titans such as Myke Towers, RY X, Bayanni, Zerb, and Sofi Tukker. The collective's momentum reached new heights earlier this year with their electrifying Coachella debut, delivering a magical sunset set at the DoLab Stage. Sean Thomas showcased &friends' versatility with a setlist packed with unreleased originals and remixes of iconic artists like Akon, Eminem, Amy Winehouse, and Jessie Ware.

&friends, the brainchild of Sean Thomas, draws inspiration from global cultures to create a project embodying tradition and community. Since its launch in mid-2022, &friends has amassed nearly 14M Spotify streams and over 780,000 monthly listeners. The collective's mission to tell stories of global voices, collaborating with impassioned creators from West Africa, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

&friends mission is to tell the stories of global voices.  His songs have told the stories of emerging native songwriters including Phina Asa, Oluwadamvic, el-Jay, Dotun, and more. The Nitefreak Remix of “Ode Ireti” saw unprecedented, viral success - receiving massive radio and touring support from top names in the space, the infectious chorus “o-le-le” has become a staple in the sets of many titans of dance music.  Since the project’s 2022 debut the sounds of &friends has already made their way to every corner of the globe. From New York, to Miami, Marrakech, Madrid, Mexico City - Tulum to Toronto and beyond, &friends is already making his mark on dance floors around the world. &friends has already made official releases on marquee dance imprints like Armada Music, and Tomorrowland Music. And in his short time on the scene, &friends has received support by Pete Tong of BBC Radio 1, Black Coffee, Diplo, &ME, Keinemusik, Michael Bibi, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho, Argy, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and many more.

"Love Generation Reimagined" stands as a testament to &friends' mission of uniting cultures through music. As the collective continues to expand its reach, this track promises to be a defining moment in their journey to connect dancefloors around the world.

Tags
Love Generation &friends Pete Tong BBC music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2024

Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Monsoon Melodies with these special music players

MUMBAI: Welcome this year's monsoon with anemos' music players collection, where nature's symphony meets the art of music. This collection brings out the best in every note, ensuring that you experience the full depth and richness of these rain-inspired melodies.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of India's most vibrant cities, this tour promises to be a celebration of KING’s latest sonic endeavour and hip-hop.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dikshant announces "Befikra" – A Captivating new single embracing the Spirit of Wanderlust

MUMBAI: Renowned for his melodic voice and powerful musical prowess, Dikshant has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, captivating over 2 million monthly listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
UK based artist Nika D and Ikka release new track "Bombay Moves"

MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project...read more

2
Shalmali is back with her new song, "Follow"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024....read more

3
Dikshant announces "Befikra" – A Captivating new single embracing the Spirit of Wanderlust

MUMBAI: Renowned for his melodic voice and powerful musical prowess, Dikshant has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry,...read more

4
KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of...read more

5
Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide. Their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games