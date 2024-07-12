&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit "Love Generation". This 2024 rendition, released on Yellow Productions, infuses Sinclar's timeless classic with vibrant afro-house rhythms, creating a cross-cultural masterpiece set to ignite dancefloors worldwide.

"Love Generation Reimagined" is a spiritual odyssey that seamlessly blends soulful vocals with organic instrumentation and hypnotic percussion. The track's brass melodies and emotive arrangement have already become a highlight in &friends' live sets, as founder Sean Thomas introduces this sonic gem to audiences across the globe.

Whether experienced through headphones or in the club, "Love Generation Reimagined" radiates an undeniable charisma, brimming with the infectious energy that has become &friends' hallmark. The collective, along with Sinclar and Bantwini, skillfully craft a forward-thinking atmosphere, artfully layering organic elements to shape a smooth build and sonically expansive peak. This dynamic, percussive manifestation of melodic afro-house ignites both dance floors and souls, evoking a familiar sensation that lifts spirits with its measures of unity and euphoria.

This release follows &friends' recent string of high-profile collaborations, including the coveted ID "DAY5 &friends" with Kang and Sam Zloty, and official remixes for industry titans such as Myke Towers, RY X, Bayanni, Zerb, and Sofi Tukker. The collective's momentum reached new heights earlier this year with their electrifying Coachella debut, delivering a magical sunset set at the DoLab Stage. Sean Thomas showcased &friends' versatility with a setlist packed with unreleased originals and remixes of iconic artists like Akon, Eminem, Amy Winehouse, and Jessie Ware.

&friends, the brainchild of Sean Thomas, draws inspiration from global cultures to create a project embodying tradition and community. Since its launch in mid-2022, &friends has amassed nearly 14M Spotify streams and over 780,000 monthly listeners. The collective's mission to tell stories of global voices, collaborating with impassioned creators from West Africa, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

&friends mission is to tell the stories of global voices. His songs have told the stories of emerging native songwriters including Phina Asa, Oluwadamvic, el-Jay, Dotun, and more. The Nitefreak Remix of “Ode Ireti” saw unprecedented, viral success - receiving massive radio and touring support from top names in the space, the infectious chorus “o-le-le” has become a staple in the sets of many titans of dance music. Since the project’s 2022 debut the sounds of &friends has already made their way to every corner of the globe. From New York, to Miami, Marrakech, Madrid, Mexico City - Tulum to Toronto and beyond, &friends is already making his mark on dance floors around the world. &friends has already made official releases on marquee dance imprints like Armada Music, and Tomorrowland Music. And in his short time on the scene, &friends has received support by Pete Tong of BBC Radio 1, Black Coffee, Diplo, &ME, Keinemusik, Michael Bibi, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho, Argy, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and many more.

"Love Generation Reimagined" stands as a testament to &friends' mission of uniting cultures through music. As the collective continues to expand its reach, this track promises to be a defining moment in their journey to connect dancefloors around the world.