News |  09 Jul 2024 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Shehnaaz Gill thrilled as Justin Bieber performs live at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was thrilled as her dream of witnessing international star Justin Bieber's live performance came true at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The 'Baby' hitmaker, who recently traveled to India for the wedding event, shared several pictures and videos from the star-studded occasion. One image captures Shehnaaz cheering for Justin from the front row.

Sharing Justin's post on her Instagram Story, Shehnaaz wrote, "Dream come true" with a red heart emoji. In another post, Shehnaaz shared a clip she recorded of Justin's performance. In the video, she exclaims, "Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god! (Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!)."

Justin arrived in India on Friday morning to perform at the sangeet that night. After his captivating performance, he was spotted at Mumbai airport, bidding farewell to India. Dressed in his signature casual style, Bieber engaged with the audience while performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', making it an unforgettable night for all attendees.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been grand, leading up to the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad. The festivities have featured traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, with guests encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.

