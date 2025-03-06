Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly stepped down. According to The U.S. Sun, Caldas, who joined the couple in 2018, has left to pursue an acting career. It remains unclear whether Bieber plans to hire a replacement.

Major Changes in Bieber’s Life

Caldas’ departure comes at a time when Bieber, 31, is making significant shifts in both his personal and professional life. Earlier this month, the singer’s representative told TMZ that he had cut ties with multiple friends and business associates, calling 2025 a “transformative year.”

Despite ongoing speculation, Bieber’s rep emphasized that he remains focused on supporting Hailey and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues, while also dismissing rumors of drug use as “exhausting and pitiful.”

Concerns Over Bieber’s Well-Being

However, Bieber’s recent social media activity has only fueled concerns about his state of mind. Over the past week, he has posted videos of himself:

• Rapping about being high

• Smoking a joint

• Using a glass bong

This follows an earlier incident at Hailey’s Rhode skincare event in Los Angeles, where Bieber appeared to sway uncontrollably while speaking to a friend—prompting concern from fans.

Hailey Reportedly Worried

A source told Page Six that Hailey, 28, is deeply concerned about her husband’s behavior.

“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider shared.

What’s Next for Bieber?

While concerns about Bieber’s well-being persist, his team continues to downplay speculation, insisting that he is focused on his family and career. Whether these life changes will lead to a new era for Bieber remains to be seen.