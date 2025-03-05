RadioandMusic
News |  05 Mar 2025 20:22

Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage under scrutiny amid divorce rumors

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s 31st birthday should have been a day of pure celebration, but instead, it reignited speculation about the state of his marriage to Hailey Bieber. While the couple shared glimpses of the occasion on social media, one particular video had fans raising eyebrows.

In an Instagram Story posted by Hailey, she was seen bringing out a birthday cake for Justin, surrounded by friends. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Justin’s apparent lack of acknowledgment. Throughout the clip, he never once looked at Hailey, leading fans to dissect every second of the interaction.

“His wife is carrying the cake, he blows out the candles, and the entire time, he doesn’t even glance at her? ‘Happy marriage,’ they said,” one viewer commented. Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning the warmth—or lack thereof—between the couple. Some even speculated why Hailey, often praised for her beauty and success, would stay in a relationship that has been plagued by past cheating allegations.

A Glimpse of Normalcy with Baby Jack Blues

Despite the ongoing rumors, the couple’s recent photos featuring baby Jack Blues seemed to paint a picture of normalcy. In the heartwarming images, the newborn was dressed in a bright green onesie with white socks and a deep blue hat, cradled by the couple in what appeared to be a rustic cabin setting. Hailey kept it casual in jeans and a black fleece pullover, while Justin sported a gray T-shirt layered with a cozy yellow sweatshirt.

The weekend getaway was filled with friends, music, and a nostalgic touch—Justin even shared throwback photos of himself as a child, playing instruments and embracing his love for music.

A Marriage in Question?

Speculation about the couple’s relationship has been circulating for months, with rumors intensifying when Justin reportedly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. Though he later claimed his account had been hacked, fans weren’t entirely convinced.

While neither Justin nor Hailey has directly addressed the divorce speculation, the tension surrounding them is hard to ignore. Are they simply victims of internet overanalysis, or is there truly trouble in paradise? For now, only time will tell.

