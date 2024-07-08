T-Series Presents Shen B's Siyappa EP: A Promise of Uniqueness and Enthrallment

MUMBAI: Multitalented rapper Shen B is set to make waves with the launch of his debut EP, Siyappa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Siyappa promises an eclectic mix of tracks poised to become chartbusters.
The EP, set for release on July 12th, features four dynamic songs: JagerBomb, Marjaaniye, Nora, and the title track Siyappa. Each song showcases Shen B's unique style and versatility, resonating deeply with his ever-expanding fanbase. Reflecting on his latest project, Shen B commented, "Creating my first EP, Siyappa, has been an incredible journey.
I aimed to deliver freshness and excitement to my fans. Each track offers a distinct experience—some will energize you, others will make you groove and chase love, and some will strike an emotional and romantic chord.
I hope my fans feel the passion and effort that went into crafting this EP, and I eagerly await everyone's feedback." Siyappa EP will debut on July 12th on the T-Series YouTube Channel and will be available on all major streaming platforms.
