News |  08 Jul 2024 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Cymbol annnounces his debut album 'DISTRACTIONS'

MUMBAI: International DJ and Producer Cymbol (Shivnesh Sumer), known for his innovative blend of Dance, EDM, Pop, and Hip-Hop, is thrilled to release his debut album 'DISTRACTIONS'. This English album features a dynamic array of tracks that showcase his unique sound and multicultural influences.

Cymbol, originally from New Zealand of Indian heritage, now based in Mumbai, has made a name for himself with his electrifying performances and chart-topping singles. With over 3.5 million streams across platforms and collaborations with renowned artists, Cymbol's music has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Album Highlights and Focus Track

The album's title track, 'Distractions,' is a standout collaboration featuring Singer Chitralekha Sen, a prominent figure in the Indian electronic music scene, and American Rapper Markel X.L. This multilingual track seamlessly blends Hindi, Punjabi, and English, reimagining an old folk song with modern beats. It's a powerful anthem about closing one chapter and starting anew, reflecting Cymbol's personal and artistic journey.

The music video of the title track ‘DISTRACTIONS’ will be officially releasing this July 2024 featuring Cymbol and Chitralekha Sen.

"'Distractions' is a way for me to blend different cultures into one song, marking the beginning of a new chapter where I embrace diversity and inclusivity in my music,"says Cymbol. "Collaborating with artists like Chitralekha Sen and Markel X.L. has been an incredible experience, and I'm excited to share this track with the world."

Cymbol's debut album 'DISTRACTIONS' is more than just a collection of songs; it's a statement of his artistic evolution. As he explores new horizons, blending the essence of India with his distinctive sound, Cymbol remains committed to pushing the boundaries of music and bringing something fresh to his audience.

'DISTRACTIONS' Tracklist
1. Intro
2. Miss These Days
3. Wicked Ways
4. About a Girl
5. Burn Like Fire
6. Interlude
7. Hanging On
8. Live in the Moment
9. Distractions (The music video of the title track ‘DISTRACTIONS’ will be officially releasing this July 2024)

Cymbol's Musical Journey

Cymbol's career ignited in 2013 when he won the George FM Remix Competition, propelling him into the spotlight. With his melodious hooks and innovative rhythms, he quickly became a staple in New Zealand's music scene. His major hits include 'Best Friends,' 'Burst of Colour,' and 'Roll it Up,' with millions of streams and high radio rotation.
After moving to Australia and signing with Universal Music NZ/AU, Cymbol continued to expand his reach.

 

 

