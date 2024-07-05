eaJ teams up wiih Indonesian artist Hindia to share new collab single "right where you left me"

MUMBAI: Korean-American singer-songwriter eaJ (AKA Jae Park) is finally set to drop his highly-anticipated collaboration with celebrated Indonesian singer & songwriter Hindia. The new single, "right where you left me", is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Jae, a longtime fan of Hindia's work, reached out via DMs to initiate this exciting project. The result is a stunning and upbeat rock-pop track where Hindia's production prowess and vocals blend seamlessly with Jae's signature catchy pop melodies.

Written from a flipped perspective,"right where you left me" juxtaposes its upbeat, rocky sound with its sad but hopeful lyrics. Jae explains, "I don't want to ruin the magic of relatability for the listener, so I'll be as specific as I can be without touching on that fine line. It is written from the perspective of someone who is waiting for a loved one to come back from an emotional journey of self-discovery. They understand that life isn't a movie and that things change from time to time.

With a big heart of understanding and wanting to be of help for the person more so than oneself, they sacrifice their own emotional well-being to further encourage the other to explore as much as possible, with the reassurance that they will be right where they left them, if they choose to return."

"I received notifications from people saying that eaJ found my music during one of his livestream sessions and that he loved it. He then reached out to me on DM. We started exchanging songs and we agreed to work on this song. Jae is very kind, appreciative and open to so many ideas.

For me, the song is about having conversations with some version of yourself that’s locked out of your waking life. When I saw the music video for the song, it affirmed what the song meant to me as well."

"right where you left me" follows eaJ's previous singles, including the feisty "friendly fire", which explores the complexities of a tumultuous relationship, and "Mad", a poignant story of betrayal and loss. Both singles have made waves on multiple hit radio stations across Asia, including 987FM (Singapore), Hitz (Malaysia), Tofu Pop Radio (Thailand), and Prambors (Indonesia), garnering over 3.4 million total streams since their release.

Meanwhile, 2024 is set to be a huge year in the live arena for eaJ. In August, eaJ will be opening for the iconic band Imagine Dragons. Following that, eaJ will embark on his highly-anticipated Asia tour in September, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Building upon the strong support of his incredibly passionate fan base, 2024 brings an unwavering commitment from eaJ to share more timeless music and create priceless moments together.