Travis Kelce shares his nerve-wracking moment on stage with Taylor Swift: "Do Not Drop the Baby"

MUMBAI: Travis Kelce recently opened up about his unforgettable moment on the Eras Tour stage on June 23, where he made a cameo carrying his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, down the catwalk. "The one thing I told myself was, 'Do not drop the baby,'" Travis shared with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the July 3 episode of their New Heights podcast. "'Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.'"

He emphasized the importance of his task, repeating his mantra: "The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe.'" Travis compared his thought process to a lesson from his former coach, Eric Bieniemy, who stressed the significance of handling a football with care. "'That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations,'" he mimicked. "'You do not drop that ball.'"

Reflecting on the experience, Travis likened the energy of the Eras Tour stage to scoring at Arrowhead Stadium. "I would say that the touchdown cheers last a little longer," he noted. "But when everyone found out it was me, that moment was pretty jarring. I was like, 'Oh s--t.'" Travis' role was to "revive" Taylor after her performance of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” but he admitted that being on such a large stage made him feel small. "You don’t realize how big that damn stage is," he said. "It is easily as big as a football stadium. It’s almost like numbers to numbers.

It’s way bigger than I ever could have imagined. So being on the stage, I was like, 'Man, I feel tiny up here.'" In the end, Travis successfully navigated the moment, ensuring Taylor looked flawless on stage and avoiding any mishaps.