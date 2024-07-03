Famous K-Pop band BTS collaborates with Despicable Me 4 for ‘Minions X BTS’ Mash-up art merchandise!

MUMBAI: The most entertaining franchise that is loved by audiences of all ages globally is coming back after 7 years, Despicable Me 4 is releasing on 5th July! And not just that, they are also collaborating with world’s most iconic and influential musical artists of the 21st century, the Bangtan Boys famously known as BTS. This delightful collaboration of two global names with the help of Illumination and BIGHIT Music, UP & E brings a ‘Despicable Me 4 X BTS Collaboration’ for a limited merchandise capsule featuring ‘Minions X BTS’ mash-up art that is Inspired by their iconic outfits from their 2021 hit single “Permission to Dance”. Each member of the famous K-Pop group is transformed into Minions Funko Pop collection with the BTS Pop-up experiential events taking place in Los Angeles, Seoul and Tokyo. The famous K-Pop band will also be featured as Minions Despicable Me 4, where each member will be transformed into the iconic yellow Minions, grooving to their catchy hit songs and bringing together the charm and energy of both BTS and the Minions.

The collaboration celebrates the introduction of a new character in Despicable Me 4, Poppy Prescott, voiced by Joey King, who identifies herself as a member of the BTS ARMY. Joey was also seen in the first pop-up experiential event that kicked off in Los Angeles in West Hollywood alongside hundreds of press and influencers.

A chance for BTS Indian ARMYs and Minions lovers to come together for Despicable Me 4! Get ready to join the fun and celebrate this phenomenal collaboration in theatres near you. Catch Gru and Gang with the new Mega Minions, available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres on 5th July 2024.