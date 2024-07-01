'Garam Masala' launches with a bang in Varanasi, the most anticipated song of the year unveiled in a spectacular event

MUMBAI: Prepare to dance and celebrate with the year's most anticipated track, "Garam Masala". This sensational song unites the exceptional talents of Asli Rangbaaz, Arvind Akela Kallu, and the iconic Shilpi Raj. Destined to dominate the wedding season, "Garam Masala" promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative, infectious rhythm, and unforgettable performances.

Featuring Asli Rangbaaz, Arvind Akela Kallu, and the Iconic Shilpi Raj

The grand launch of "Garam Masala" took place in the vibrant city of Varanasi, with the entire cast and crew in attendance. The event was a spectacular affair, filled with excitement and anticipation, setting the perfect stage for this electrifying song. Fans and media gathered to witness the unveiling of what is set to be the anthem of the season.

"Garam Masala" showcases the powerful and emotive performances of Asli Rangbaaz and Arvind Akela Kallu, beautifully complemented by Shilpi Raj's enchanting, chart-topping vocals. Written by the talented Bhagirath Pathak, the song reimagines the legendary melody of "Zihaal E Miskin," bringing a fresh twist to a classic tune. With music crafted by the brilliant Vicky Vox, the track masterfully blends contemporary sounds with traditional charm, creating an irresistible and unforgettable musical experience.

The song narrates the story of a spirited girl who believes that love comes with a price tag, while the boy she loves insists that true love is priceless. The hook line, "We both are the same, the only difference is I love you, and you love money," perfectly captures this playful yet profound debate. Their lively and entertaining exchange is sure to keep listeners hooked from start to finish.

Shilpi Raj shared her excitement, saying "The story 'Garam Masala' tells is so relatable. Working alongside Asli Rangbaaz and Arvind Akela Kallu, Bhagirath Pathak, and Vicky Vox was amazing. This track is unique with its catchy hook and the playful back-and-forth about love and money. Trust me, it's gonna be on repeat"

Asli Rangbaaz added "Garam Masala is packed with fun, feels, and straight-up energy. Teaming up with legends like Arvind Akela Kallu, Bhagirath Pathak, Vicky Vox, and Shilpi Raj has been epic. Get ready, because this song is about to be the soundtrack of the season"

Talking about the vibe of the song, Arvind Akela Kallu said "‘Garam Masala’ is an absolute banger! The vibe is electric, and it's impossible not to dance along. Collaborating with Asli Rangbaaz, Bhagirath Pathak, Vicky Vox, and Shilpi Raj on this track was lit. The energy and fun we put into this song are going to get everyone hyped for sure. Can't wait for you all to feel the buzz."