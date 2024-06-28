Viral sensation Rosa Linn launches Hindi version of hit single ‘Universe’ with Indian singer and composer Denny

MUMBAI: Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn – best known for her viral hit ‘SNAP’ – is set to captivate audiences by releasing the Hindi rendition of her chart-topping single ‘Universe’.

Scheduled for release on June 28, this latest offering titled Universe (Mil Jaana Tu) – featuring Indian singer and composer Denny – underscores Linn’s commitment to spreading her universal message across borders.

Linn’s pop anthem ‘Universe’ is a luminous pop gem ensconced in her warm, folksy vocals and longing-filled emotion. Produced by Grammy Award winner Cirkut (known for his work with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rihanna), the track showcases Rosa’s versatility and innate musicality.

Rosa says, “‘Universe’ is my anthem for the daydreamer; it is a song about longing — longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that'll finally make you complete.”

Amazingly, she nails the Hindi pronunciation in Universe (Mil Jaana Tu) with effortless ease, even recording the verse — written by Aashiq Khan — within an hour.

“Funny enough it was actually easier than I thought it would be,” she admits sheepishly. “I think we have some similar sounds in Armenian so that helped me a lot for sure. I cut the vocals in Italy, while I was on tour with my friend. I didn’t have a tutor, but I was sending Denny voice memos of every line, and we were done in an hour,” she adds.

Her co-feature, Denny, is all praises for the viral star and the song she created. “Firstly, Rosa is amazing. She has great songs and when I heard ‘Universe’, I loved it. Genuinely,” says the singer behind hits like ‘Chale Jaana Phir’.

“‘Universe’ is a power ballad that has a very easy and simple melody that anybody in the world can understand and sing back. The emotion in ‘Universe’ is what makes it stand out and Rosa’s vocals perfectly capture that emotion. And even in Hindi! The idea was to have Hindi sound organic and sound like a natural fit,” he explains how the song came together.

‘Universe’ has already been released with an Italian version – and remixed by Swedish producer Galantis – and the French version was released earlier this month. Apart from Hindi, additional versions in Arabic and Spanish are slated for release in the near future.

The singer-songwriter’s viral hit ‘SNAP’ - the song she performed during Eurovision 2022 - has been streamed more than a billion times, and the multilingual versions of ‘Universe’ is her way of thanking her fans.

“I’m still processing what happened with ‘SNAP’ and how it changed my life. It connected me to so many listeners around the world and I got so much love from them. And singing ‘Universe’ in their languages is my way of thanking them,” she says.

‘Universe’ releases on June 28, and will be available across all streaming channels.

The rollout of ‘’Universe’ will be led by Rohin Bachwani, who brings his expertise in global music business and marketing to help usher a new age for Indian pop music, and the single will be distributed through the extensive network of The Orchard and supported by Robach Music Group.