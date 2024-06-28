RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2024 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Viral sensation Rosa Linn launches Hindi version of hit single ‘Universe’ with Indian singer and composer Denny

MUMBAI: Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn – best known for her viral hit ‘SNAP’ – is set to captivate audiences by releasing the Hindi rendition of her chart-topping single ‘Universe’.

Scheduled for release on June 28, this latest offering titled Universe (Mil Jaana Tu) – featuring Indian singer and composer Denny – underscores Linn’s commitment to spreading her universal message across borders.

Linn’s pop anthem ‘Universe’ is a luminous pop gem ensconced in her warm, folksy vocals and longing-filled emotion. Produced by Grammy Award winner Cirkut (known for his work with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rihanna), the track showcases Rosa’s versatility and innate musicality.

Rosa says, “‘Universe’ is my anthem for the daydreamer; it is a song about longing — longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that'll finally make you complete.”

Amazingly, she nails the Hindi pronunciation in Universe (Mil Jaana Tu) with effortless ease, even recording the verse — written by Aashiq Khan — within an hour.

“Funny enough it was actually easier than I thought it would be,” she admits sheepishly. “I think we have some similar sounds in Armenian so that helped me a lot for sure. I cut the vocals in Italy, while I was on tour with my friend. I didn’t have a tutor, but I was sending Denny voice memos of every line, and we were done in an hour,” she adds.

Her co-feature, Denny, is all praises for the viral star and the song she created. “Firstly, Rosa is amazing. She has great songs and when I heard ‘Universe’, I loved it. Genuinely,” says the singer behind hits like ‘Chale Jaana Phir’.

“‘Universe’ is a power ballad that has a very easy and simple melody that anybody in the world can understand and sing back. The emotion in ‘Universe’ is what makes it stand out and Rosa’s vocals perfectly capture that emotion. And even in Hindi! The idea was to have Hindi sound organic and sound like a natural fit,” he explains how the song came together.

‘Universe’ has already been released with an Italian version – and remixed by Swedish producer Galantis – and the French version was released earlier this month. Apart from Hindi, additional versions in Arabic and Spanish are slated for release in the near future.

The singer-songwriter’s viral hit ‘SNAP’ - the song she performed during Eurovision 2022 - has been streamed more than a billion times, and the multilingual versions of ‘Universe’ is her way of thanking her fans.

“I’m still processing what happened with ‘SNAP’ and how it changed my life. It connected me to so many listeners around the world and I got so much love from them. And singing ‘Universe’ in their languages is my way of thanking them,” she says.

‘Universe’ releases on June 28, and will be available across all streaming channels.

The rollout of ‘’Universe’  will be led by Rohin Bachwani, who brings his expertise in global music business and marketing to help usher a new age for Indian pop music, and the single will be distributed through the extensive network of The Orchard and supported by Robach Music Group.

Tags
Rosa Linn The Orchard Robach Music Group music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Jun 2024

AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Laura Ferrari's delivers a perfect summer anthem with 'OLDSKOOL'

MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her latest release ‘OLDSKOOL’. As the title suggests, this track exudes those well-loved oldskool vibes.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club heater, Anamnesis on Sirup Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Deviu and Jordan Arts unite for Who We Are on Purified Records

MUMBAI: Colombian producer and label regular Deviu teams up with South African-born musician Jordan Arts for their poignant collaboration Who We Are on Purified Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Camden Cox drops exhilarating new single 'Shivers'

MUMBAI: Today Grammy nominated DJ, vocalist and songwriter Camden Cox has released her latest solo track, ‘Shivers’. The euphoric anthem showcases her multifaceted talent that is truly thriving on the international stage.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube in Talks with Major Music Labels to License Songs for AI Training

MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more

Major Record Labels Sue AI startups Suno and Udio for Massive Copyright Infringement

MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more

Red FM’s South Side Story Season 6: Coming Soon This September!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more

Dharma Cornerstone agency Marks third anniversary, uveils ambitious growth strategy

MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more

RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more

top# 5 articles

1
AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records...read more

2
Celebrate the essence of Rajasthani Folk with “Kesariyo” by Shuchita Vyas and Hussain Khan, Produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Dive into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan with the release of “Kesariyo,” a mesmerizing Rajasthani folk song performed by the talented...read more

3
Mild Minds and edapollo release 'In Your Eyes' via Odesza's Foreign Family collective

MUMBAI: Picking up where their celebrated 2023 collaboration "Everything" left off, GRAMMY®-nominated electronic music producer Mild Minds and...read more

4
AI revolutionizing the music industry: Breaking boundaries and creating hits

MUMBAI: In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been making significant strides in various industries, and the world of music is no...read more

5
Renowned singer and composer Harshit Chauhan releases new track 'NAAM'

Renowned singer and composer Harshit Chauhan has once again captivated audiences with his latest independent release, "NAAM". The track, both sung...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games