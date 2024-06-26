RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jun 2024 18:27 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Natania celebrates Gulzar's Lyricism in new song, shares creative journey and upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Natania's new song "Gulzar" is a heartfelt tribute to the acclaimed lyricist Gulzar, capturing the beauty and euphoria of falling in love.

In an interview with Radio and Music, she shared her inspiration, “Gulzar’s writing is so beautiful that it really captures the purest form of falling in love to me. I wanted to describe the way we fall in love sometimes can be so euphoric that we all tend to turn into Gulzar when that happens, which is so beautiful!” Natania also delved into the creative process behind the song. She recounted, "I wrote Gulzar with my best friends Subhi, Aman, and Zaiyd last July in LA. It was actually only our second time working together, but it was so effortless and one of the most fun sessions I’ve ever had. We even played the guitar with spoons. We stayed up all night working on the music, and the song was done by morning!"  

Attempting to capture the essence of Gulzar's lyrical genius in her unique style, Natania humbly admitted, “I don’t think I could capture his lyric genius even if I tried! He is absolutely incredible and one of a kind with his words and poetry. But I think the essence of the feeling of falling for someone in an extraordinary way was what I tried to bottle up in a three-minute song. What better way than to say I can’t stop writing about you, I’ve turned into Gulzar! I hope if he ever hears it, he likes that lyric!”

 As an artist, Natania hopes "Gulzar" resonates with her audience by conveying the message of embracing vulnerability and taking risks in love. “I hope people resonate with the idea of risking it all. Life is too short to not wear your heart completely on your sleeve, to say it when you feel it. Don’t hold back, be vulnerable, and turn into your own Gulzar. Beautiful things happen when we do that!”

 Looking ahead, Natania is excited about her upcoming projects. “I’m super excited about all the new music I’m about to release. The next one is super personal to me, and I can’t wait to share more!”

 

