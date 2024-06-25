RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2024 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Watch: Musician King drops hot new Rap hit ‘BAWE MAIN CHECK’

MUMBAI: Musician King is currently receiving immense love for his latest album, ‘MM’ (Monopoly Moves). Proving to be unstoppable, he’s been dropping one blockbuster song after another.

Following the success of the album’s first three songs - ‘GOAT SHIT’, ‘STILL THE SAME’ and ‘WAY BIGGER’, King has now released the latest song titled ‘BAWE MAIN CHECK’. Created in collaboration with rapper Raga and produced by music producer UKato, the song features both artists delivering a raw and energetic number that resonates with the audience.

Opening up about the song, King said, “'BAWE MAIN CHECK' is all about celebrating the journey and growth we've achieved. It's a track that keeps the energy high and stays true to who we are. I'm excited for everyone to vibe with this one." Fans of King had long awaited the complete album release, and now, with the fourth song from the ‘MM’ album out, he is set to break new records with his music worldwide.

Sung, written, and composed by KING and Raga, ‘BAWE MAIN CHECK’ is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page under the Warner Music India label.

Tags
Way Bigger Youtube Singer Songs music
Related news
PVRIS
 | 25 Jun 2024

PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting with an all new single, “The Blob”, featuring fellow singer-songwriter LIGHTS.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Maestro Zubin Mehta returns to conduct the symphony orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn 2024 season concerts

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the nation's only full-time professional orchestra, is delighted to announce the return of maestro Zubin Mehta for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the NCPA.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Vibe to the beats of #TurnUpTheLove this World Music Day on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Vh1 India announces its latest initiative, #TurnUpTheLove, dedicated to spreading positivity and support for artists globally.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Parent-Toddler Musical Sessions at The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space introduces a very special interactive music session for parents and toddlers. The session is centered around auditory exploration where the toddler and parents will be introduced to sound and music using objects, words and ideas.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Mastering the craft: 10 tips on how to write compelling song lyrics

MUMBAI: Songwriting is a blend of creativity, storytelling, and emotional resonance. Writing compelling song lyrics requires creativity, passion, and a willingness to delve into the depths of emotion and storytelling.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more

Six reasons why you should switch your wireless microphone from analogue to digital

MUMBAI: Of course, audible sound is analogue, but that doesn’t mean you and your audience shouldread more

BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with ‘PRIDEntity Season 2’

MUMBAI: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to leadread more

BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with 'PRIDEntity Season 2'

Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more

IPRS joins Rongali Music Connect 2024 – Exploring opportunities for music creators in the Digital Age

MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more

top# 5 articles

1
PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting...read more

2
Maestro Zubin Mehta returns to conduct the symphony orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn 2024 season concerts

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the nation's only full-time professional orchestra, is delighted to announce the return of maestro...read more

3
Singer Shilpa Joshi, AKA SJ, Launches Vibrant New Single "Lahore Nachda"

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Shilpa Joshi, famously known as SJ, has just launched her latest single, "Lahore Nachda," marking another exciting milestone...read more

4
Nucleya to DJ Yogii- 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats!

MUMBAI: Making thousands of people groove to your beats while having the time of their lives isn’t an easy task to achieve, but that’s what DJs do....read more

5
BrandMusiq and Federal Bank collaborate to create anthem sung by employees

MUMBAI: BrandMusiq is proud to announce a remarkable collaboration with Federal Bank, resulting in the creation of the vibrant “Rishta Anthem.” This...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games