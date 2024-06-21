From Kudiye Ni to Zaroor: Taking a look at hit tracks by Aparshakti Khurana on World Music Day

Aparshakti Khurana's creativity is not limited to acting. The actor is not only a brilliant performer, but he's also a great singer with couple of viral chartbusters to his credit. Everytime Aparshakti Khurana has come up with new song, people have liked it for the very right reasons, and what better than World Music Day to celebrate Aparshakti's musical prowess. Be it romance, heartbreak or friendship, Aparshakti has connected with his listeners through every emotion, and he has made them wanting for more.

On the occasion of World Music Day, here's taking a look at the soulful tracks delivered by Aparshakti that have won over the audiences:

'Kudiye Ni'

This song by the actor carries a perfect blend of festivity and vibrancy, making it emerge as one of the most viewed songs of Khurana. He wrote, sung and composed this one.

'Zaroor'

Aparshakti Khurana delivered a romantic and a mesmerising track with 'Zaroor', which marked his first collaboration with 'Apa Fer Milaange' fame Savi Kahlon.

'Barbaad'

Aparshakti Khurana struck the right chord with 'Barbaad', which is an apt mix of the feeling of love and yearning.

'Hor Koi Nai'

Aparshakti Khurana took his listeners on a rollercoaster of romance all over again by collaborating with his wife Aakriti Ahuja in 'Hor Koi Nai'.

'Balle Ni Balle'

With 'Balle Ni Balle', the actor delivered the Gen-Z breakup anthem, which continues to connect with the audience even today.

'Tera Naam Sunke'

Aparshakti Khurana had delivered the heartbreak anthem of the season with 'Tera Naam Sunke'.

Teri Yaari is a song which most of the friends would love to listen to when they travel together. Chaupai Saahib ka paath is for the spiritual souls. Apar has definitely covered most of the genres of music. On the acting front, he is waiting for the release of 'Berlin', which is making waves at various film festivals. Beyond this, he is all set to reprise his role as 'Bittu' in the highly-anticipated horror comedy 'Stree 2', which is slated for a release on August 15. Apart from this this, Aparshakti is currently shooting “Badtameez Gill' with Paresh Rawal, Sheebha chadha and Vaani Kapoor.