World Music Day at Dextrus with the children at MAAN

MUMBAI: Dextrus is organizing a Music Day celebration on June 20th and 21st, featuring a Djembe therapy session with kids from Maan . The event aims to create a vibrant and joyful atmosphere during lunch hours, providing a unique musical experience for our community. The session is open and free for all members.

Format: A one-hour open session featuring Djembe music, performed live by children from Maan .

When: 20th June Dextrus Lower parel, 21st June- Dextrus, BKC,

Time : 1.30 to 2.30 pm onwards.

Where: BKC: Crescendo A, 802, Avenue 3, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

PCP: 6th Floor, Peninsula Towers, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel West, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Description :

Dextrus, the leading service providers in co-working spaces, is excited to announce a special Music Day celebration at its Lower Parel and BKC locations, featuring a unique Djembe therapy session with children from the Maan Organization.

Event Overview:

Dextrus is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and joyful atmosphere within its community. The Music Day celebration aims to enhance the lunchtime experience with the soothing rhythms of Djembe music, performed live by talented kids from the Maan Organization. This initiative is designed to create a relaxing and enjoyable environment, allowing our coworkers to unwind and enjoy a unique musical experience.

Connect : events@dextrus.in