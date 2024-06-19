This World Music Day, unlock your musical journey with Casio's finest range of digital keyboards and pianos

MUMBAI: World Music Day is a cherished occasion that celebrates the universal language of music, resonating with people who share a love for melodies and rhythms. Dedicated to nurturing musical creativity and innovation across all demographics, Casio proudly presents its finest range of products, designed to make learning to play keyboards easy and fun across all age groups. There is something for everyone, whether you are keen to pursue a hobby or aspire to become a professional keyboard player.

The Casiotone Mini SA-81 is an ideal choice for your young maestro's first keyboard, offering both ease of use and enjoyable playability. Perfect for introducing children to the world of music, this keyboard features 100 high-quality built-in tones spanning a variety of instruments, including piano, wind, percussion, and more, all sampled from acoustic instruments.

Priced at INR 5,495

https://www.casio.com/in/electronic-musical-instruments/product.SA-81/

If you are a parent to a young teen, looking for your kid to embark on their musical journey, the slim and stylish Casiotone CT-S1 is the perfect keyboard for you. It offers dynamic sounds with a powerful built-in speaker system that makes every note come alive. This keyboard is designed to inspire beginners, helping them bring their creative ideas to life. One of the coolest features is the Wireless MIDI & Audio Adaptor WU-BT10*, which lets you connect your smartphone or tablet to the keyboard. You can listen to or play along with your favorite songs through the CT-S1’s amazing speakers. Plus, the CASIO MUSIC SPACE app allows you to customize your experience, making it even more fun and engaging.

Priced at INR 16,995

Link to buy: https://www.casio.com/in/electronic-musical-instruments/product.CT-S1WE/

*sold separately

Designed for India, the CT-X9000IN, is equipped with 43 Indian Tones & 39 Indian Rhythms. A treasured instrument for professional musicians and pianists, it offers a remarkably realistic performance with its powerful heavy bass, even without a PA system or external sound system. This is achieved through high-performance bass reflex speakers with large magnets and a specially designed bass reflex speaker enclosure that emphasizes low frequencies. The keyboard perfectly fits into the needs of students preparing for or enrolled in Music Grade exams.

Priced at INR 26,995

Link to buy: https://www.casio.com/in/electronic-musical-instruments/product.CT-X9000IN/

The Privia PX-S7000HM represents the pinnacle of design and sound, redefining the standard for digital pianos. This exquisite instrument is a true masterpiece of craftsmanship, making it a prized addition to any musical collection. As a statement piece, it seamlessly integrates aesthetics with built-in pedals and a stand, offering visual appeal from every angle. Featuring Casio’s innovative sound technologies and the authentic touch of a grand piano, the PX-S7000 delivers both quality and beauty. This remarkable piano is ideally suited for intermediate to advanced musicians and professional performers.

Priced at INR 2,19,995

Link to buy: https://www.casio.com/in/electronic-musical-instruments/product.PX-S7000HM/

