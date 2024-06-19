On-screen lovebirds Nishant Malkaani and Nyrraa M Banerji are back with Pocket FM's 'Insta Empire'

MUMBAI: Get ready for a thrilling experience as Nishant Malkaani and Nyrraa M Banerji make a much-awaited comeback as on-screen couple for Pocket FM's blockbuster audio series, 'Insta Empire.' Celebrated for their performances across television and OTT platforms, Nishant and Nyrraa are set to bring their crackling chemistry to the world of audio storytelling.

In the promo, Nishant who plays Naksh and Nyrraa essaying the role of Anika, are seen in a tussle over their relationship. Anika is ashamed of Naksh and dismisses him for every effort he makes, while Naksh is persistent and tries to prove his genuine concern for Anika. Nishant’s understated confidence and charm, adding to his calm and composed demeanor is palpable, whereas Nyrraa is fiery, unabashed and feisty. The duo certainly make the perfect chalk and cheese couple, as Naksh and Anika in the much-talked about series. Their seamless camaraderie and bond, evident both on and off-screen, infuses vitality into their characters Naksh and Anika, enriching the narrative with authenticity and depth.

Insta Empire tells the story of Naksh (played by Nishant), who lives as the poor son-in-law of a rich Indian family. Despite enduring insults and mistreatment from his in-laws due to his poverty, Naksh deeply loves his wife Anika (played by Nyrraa). Their relationship strains when Anika decides to leave him for a wealthier man. However, Naksh has a hidden secret: he is actually the heir to Surat's richest family but was rejected and cast out after a risky decision. A twist of fate reveals his true identity, transforming him into an overnight billionaire and the owner of an Insta Empire.

Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the audio series has already garnered over 250 million plays worldwide and becomes the fifth Rs.100 crore audio blockbuster this year, after Insta Millionaire, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To (Saving Nora), The Return and The Billionaire Accidental Wife.

Nishant Malkaani, essaying the role of Naksh, said, “Portraying Naksh in 'Insta Empire' was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From the highs of ambition to the lows of betrayal, it was a journey that challenged me as an actor. The experience of shooting has been incredible, and as a team, we've worked really hard to bring this story to life. Our audience will truly enjoy the final creation. Working with an audio series platform like Pocket FM has been unique, offering a new and innovative way for us as artists to connect with listeners. It's fascinating how different mediums of entertainment continue to evolve, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this exciting shift towards immersive audio storytelling.”

Nyrraa M Banerji, essaying the role of Anika, said, “Playing Anika in 'Insta Empire' was rewarding as it explored the complexities of a character torn between loyalty and love. Working on the promo has been a creatively fulfilling endeavor. It's inspiring to see how platforms like Pocket FM are pushing the boundaries of storytelling, offering audiences immersive experiences beyond traditional mediums and it seamlessly enables individuals to multitask. As an artist, embracing these diverse avenues of expression is truly refreshing.”