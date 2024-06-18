Celebrate World Music Day with Paytm & Paytm Insider in Kolkata: Tickets now available for Sourendro-Soumyojit's star-studded concert

MUMBAI: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the Paytm brand, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR, soundbox and mobile payments, has announced its exclusive collaboration for the highly anticipated World Music Day Concert 2024 in Kolkata by pianist-vocalist duo Sourendro-Soumyojit.

The pianist-vocalist duo has organised multiple editions of this specially curated concert since 2010 to commemorate World Music Day. This year it will feature a diverse lineup of legendary artists from various musical genres, coming together to create an unforgettable experience in the City of Joy. With this year's theme, "Collab", the concert is scheduled for June 21, 2024 (World Music Day) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. Tickets are up for grabs on Paytm and Paytm Insider.

This spectacular concert has become one of Kolkata's most eagerly awaited events, drawing thousands of music lovers from across the country every year on the summer solstice. The star-studded lineup will include Shankar Mahadevan revisiting the timeless melodies of Nazrulgeeti. Vishal Bharadwaj and Shubha Mudgal will be joining forces to explore Lalan and Kabir's profound philosophies. Leslee Lewis will team up with the Bangla Band Chandrabindoo to celebrate the nostalgic 90s era while Sourendro-Soumyojit will collaborate with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to bring the vibrant colours of Bhairavi to life.

The concert will also see renowned artists like Usha Uthup Papon, Rekha Bharadwaj, and Aruna Sairam. A special anthem will also be performed to mark the centenary of Md. Rafi Sahab. Adding to the grandeur, this year's concert will feature a 1000-voice choir joining the musicians and a large band on stage.

Here's how to book tickets for the concert:

Step 1: Open the Paytm App

Step 2: Navigate to 'Ticket Booking' and click on 'Event Tickets'

Step 3: Search for ' Sourendro-Soumyojit's World Music Day Concert'

Step 4: Click on 'Buy Now' and select your seats

Step 5: Complete the payment and get ready for a musical evening

Paytm Spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to collaborate for the World Music Day Concert 2024. This event is a celebration of music's universal language and its power to bring people together. By offering tickets on the Paytm platform and providing exclusive discounts, we aim to make this extraordinary experience accessible to even more music lovers. Our partnership reflects Paytm's commitment to supporting cultural events and enhancing the convenience and reach of digital transactions in India."

To make this event even more accessible, Paytm is offering an exclusive discount. Tickets are available under bronze, silver, gold, diamond and platinum categories. Users can enjoy a maximum discount of Rs 2500 on a minimum cart value of 2500 using the promo code "WMW2024."