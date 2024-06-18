Canada's Supermodel Taxidermy announces tours dates plus Rock The Rails, Alternative Waves Music Fest

Coming off their headlining performance at Rock The Rails in Fort McMurray, AB, and their set at Alternative Waves Festival in Medicine Hat, AB, Supermodel Taxidermy have a new video for their track "The Hanging Tree" to get fans warmed up for the pit for their next upcoming show dates in Saskatchewan and Lethbridge, AB with legendary Montreal punks Ripcordz (dates listed below).

"The Hanging Tree" is off the trio's new album "At What Cost" released this past May on Punishment 18 Records.

The band comments:

"This song was found in one of Reilly's lyric books. Shawn revised it to suit his singing style but lyrically its content was crossed over from Reilly's story of an actual hanging tree into Shawn’s vision of paganism and the cycle of death and regrowth. It's 196 bpm of pure metal."

With a track record of turning heads and pushing boundaries, Supermodel Taxidermy promises to deliver an electrifying blend of intense riffs, powerful vocals, and unbridled energy that will leave listeners craving for more with their new album “At What Cost”.

“This album is going to exceed the expectations of our early listeners while also adding dynamics with new elements that we decided to enforce all over the record. Things such as Cheney’s crushing vocals. We do a lot of back-and-forth vocals on this record. This record was made to catch your ears with its intense guitar hooks, heavy drums, and catchy bass lines all while keeping your attention to the lyrical topics at hand.” adds the band.

Lyrically, the majority of this album looks at death; a lot of the writings question the cause and effect of vices and the wrong choices that can be made throughout our lives. Musically, this album is fast and heavy as hell. Supermodel Taxidermy wanted to have it throwing left hooks repeatedly, there are not many moments on this record when it gives you a break.

The band was formed after an overwhelming response to the EP “A Whorer Story”, which was intended to be a one-off solo record, and since then they have been staking a claim for themselves in the local scene. The album, ten tracks coming in at just under half an hour, was produced by Rob Lawless and mixed/mastered by Terry Paholek, showcasing the band's commitment to delivering an exciting listening experience. This thrash metal and hardcore punk collision is recommended for fans of Iron Reagan, Dayglo Abortions, and Slayer.

Supermodel Taxidermy's new album “At What Cost” is available digitally and for CD at the following links:

https://www.punishment18records.com/

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/supermodeltaxidermy/at-what-cost

Skateboard (Limited Edition) - https://supermodeltaxidermy.bandcamp.com/merch/skateboard

Upcoming Shows:

June 21 - Prince Albert, SK - The Spice Trail - info

June 22 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

Aug 4 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice w/ Ripcordz - info

Track Listing:

1) Wake Up 1:56

2) Exorcist For Beer 3:21

3) Clinics 3:20

4) Lipstick 2:54

5) Blood Painted Dash 3:16

6) Gage 1:48

7) Kevlar 3:10

8) The Hanging Tree 3:17

9) Subliminal 3:12 (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)

10) Death Dealer 3:37

Total Length 29:55

Supermodel Taxidermy is:

Shawn Maynard - Guitar & Vocals

Michael Cheney - Bass & Back Up Vocals

Reilly Williams - Drums