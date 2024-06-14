RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2024 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour finale in December during 100th concert in Liverpool

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced during her 100th concert in Liverpool, England, that her Eras Tour will officially end in December. "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," Swift revealed onstage before her performance of "All Too Well."

Joking about the tour's impact on her life, she said, "This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies," she added, donning a bedazzled red and black jacket. "All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear." Swift's unique acoustic section, which began in 2024, has become a fan-favorite, with different mashups performed in every city. She still has about 30 songs from her vast discography left to perform.

"You have done so much to be with us," she continued. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation. I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment, being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us. Thank you!"

Tags
Taylor Swift Eras Tour 100th Concert in Liverpool music
Related news
 | 14 Jun 2024

Subhi talks "BILLO," Cultural Fusion, and upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Bringing Delhi’s Vibrancy to Los Angeles: The Inspiration Behind "BILLO"

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

King Gets Personal on Powerful New Anthem 'Way Bigger' from his album 'MM'

MUMBAI: Building on the success of back to back releases in as many weeks with 'GOAT SHIT' and 'Still The Same,' King keeps the momentum going with his latest single, 'Way Bigger'.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

MaMan and Anna-Sophia Henry revisit Chris Isaak’s timeless classic Wicked Game

MUMBAI: Combining soulful vocals with his masterful arrangements, Dutch rising talent MaMan is renowned for his electronic cuts that strike the perfect balance between emotion and power.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

Kofi returns to R&B and hip-hop roots on new single "We Don't Make Sense"

MUMBAI: Breakout rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Kofi today released his second single of the year, “We Don’t Make Sense” on Red Bull Records. The Afro-Canadian artist leans into his early hip-hop stylings, rapping harsh truths over crisp beats.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

Zahrah S Khan makes history as the 1st Indian singer to perform at the Mawazine Festival alongside top international artists!

MUMBAI: Zahrah will be part of a stellar lineup, including K-pop sensation ATEEZ, international icons such as Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello, and acclaimed producer Metro Boomin, among others._ Indian singing sensation Zahrah S Khan, known for her enchanting vocals and captivating stage presence,

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
LA-Based Singer Natania celebrates Lyricist Gulzar in new song

MUMBAI: Natania, the talented Mumbai-born singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles is all set to take the South Asian music world by storm with her...read more

2
Miley Cyrus opens up about celebrity friendships, bond with Beyoncé, and relationship with her Father

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus recently shared insights about her limited interactions with fellow celebrities during an interview with David Letterman on his "...read more

3
Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour finale in December during 100th concert in Liverpool

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced during her 100th concert in Liverpool, England, that her Eras Tour will officially end in...read more

4
Indie favourites Anubha and Iqlipse drop their first single together, 'Savera'

MUMBAI: Khwab and Lamhey fame, Iqlipse Nova and Anubha Bajaj come together to release their first single together, "Savera." This sweet romantic...read more

5
Zahrah S Khan makes history as the 1st Indian singer to perform at the Mawazine Festival alongside top international artists!

MUMBAI: Zahrah will be part of a stellar lineup, including K-pop sensation ATEEZ, international icons such as Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello, and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games