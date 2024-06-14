Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour finale in December during 100th concert in Liverpool

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced during her 100th concert in Liverpool, England, that her Eras Tour will officially end in December. "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," Swift revealed onstage before her performance of "All Too Well."
Joking about the tour's impact on her life, she said, "This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies," she added, donning a bedazzled red and black jacket. "All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear." Swift's unique acoustic section, which began in 2024, has become a fan-favorite, with different mashups performed in every city. She still has about 30 songs from her vast discography left to perform.
Taylor’s full speech on the #LiverpoolTStheErasTour show being the 100th Eras Tour show and that she wanted to finally admit to herself and everyone that December the tour will officially end pic.twitter.com/mubiNZNVvZ
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 13, 2024
"You have done so much to be with us," she continued. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation. I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment, being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us. Thank you!"
