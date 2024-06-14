RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jun 2024 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus opens up about celebrity friendships, bond with Beyoncé, and relationship with her Father

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus recently shared insights about her limited interactions with fellow celebrities during an interview with David Letterman on his "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" series.

The "Flowers" singer emphasized her preference for "quality, not quantity" in her relationships. “I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities,” Cyrus stated, reflecting on her 2024 Grammy win and performance. She added, “It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room.”

Despite this, Cyrus highlighted her longstanding friendship with Beyoncé. “There are certain artists like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time,” she said. Recalling her 2007 “Just Stand Up” performance, Cyrus remembered, “I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning.” She shared that Beyoncé was very kind to her, despite her feeling out of place.

“I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me,” Cyrus recalled. Discussing her friendships within the celebrity community, Cyrus noted, “So I’m a part of my community in that way but, again, it’s all quality, not quantity. I’m not very active in that.”

In the same interview, the "Wrecking Ball" singer also spoke about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She acknowledged inheriting some traits from him, including “narcissism,” amid their rumored rift. However, she also praised his connection to nature and reality. “He always did, even when he was super famous,” she said. Reflecting on her own upbringing, Cyrus contrasted it with her father's tough childhood.

“My childhood — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house and my dad didn’t have that,” she explained.

