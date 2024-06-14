LA-Based Singer Natania celebrates Lyricist Gulzar in new song

MUMBAI: Natania, the talented Mumbai-born singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles is all set to take the South Asian music world by storm with her latest pop ballad‘Gulzar’. This captivating track beautifully blends English, Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, creating a unique fusion of contemporary pop elements and traditional Indian musicinfluences that transcends cultural boundaries.

Paying an ode to the celebrated Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar, the heartfelt anthem narrates a story of universal story of love, unity and togetherness. The song opens with a soul-stirring verse and builds up to an uplifting chorus, inviting listeners to join in this melodious expedition of rich soundscapes. The fusion of Indian instruments like the shehnai and esraj with modern pop and electro beats creates a diverse and immersive sonic experience. Natania is joined by fellow DESI TRILL signee, Subhi on the track.

The accompanying music video is a vibrant visual piece that complements the song’s theme. Shot in stunning locales across Rajasthan, the vibrant visual representation portrays a narrative of longing love and marriage that transcends linguistic barriers.

“Gulzar is a song about falling for somebody so hard and fast that you don’t really have control over your emotions spilling out of you so you literally turn into Gulzar. One of my favourite things about being a songwriter is getting to capture a feeling that stays the same forever inside a 3-minute song. I’ve been a songwriter for the last few years writing for other artists and I’m so excited to wear my own heart on my sleeve and share it with the world!”— Natania

DESI TRILL is a ground-breaking music company founded by Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith, dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages while embracing cultural heritage and pushing musical boundaries.