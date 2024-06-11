RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jun 2024 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Filipino girl group smashes smashes streaming recirds and streaming records and achieves historic milestones

MUMBAI: Dubbed “The Nation’s Girl Group”, BINI has skyrocketed in the Philippines with their chart-topping hits “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin” from their latest EP Talaarawan. In just a few months, they have experienced unprecedented meteoric growth across all social media and streaming platforms, peaking at #1 and #2 tracks in the Philippines on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Billboard. On Spotify, the group has also earned accolades as the most streamed homegrown artist, and the #2 Top Artist overall following Taylor Swift in the country. BINI has made history as the first Filipino group to surpass 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their popularity extends beyond the Philippines, hitting viral charts in Singapore, Brazil, UAE, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, with four tracks landing on the global viral chart.

Tickets to BINIverse, the Filipino Pop phenomenon’s inaugural headlining live dates from 28th to 30th June at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City, were swiftly sold out in record breaking time, just under two hours. This remarkable feat underscores the support and enthusiasm of BINI’s dedicated fandom, affectionately known as the BLOOMS, which has been steadily growing since the girls burst onto the music scene in 2020.

Press reactions have been overwhelmingly favourable towards BINI - Teen Vogue and Rolling Stone have picked the 8-member girl group as “One to Watch”, TikTok called them P-Pop Group of the Year, and recently they became the first recipients of the Billboard Philippines Women in Music “Rising Star” award.

Last month, BINI made their debut appearance in Singapore at the long-running music industry festival Music Matters Live, alongside rising talents from Asia and beyond, including Exile Tribe’s Psychic Fever, with whom they have made this content collaboration.

“All this feels like a dream! The feeling of being warmly received by fans and non-fans alike is really rewarding for us. The hard work and sacrifices are worth it and we are even more excited about our upcoming events in the Philippines and outside the country!” – BINI Jhoanna

BINI at Music Matters Live. Download photo here. (Credit: Nelson Ocampo Jr.)

BINI at Music Matters Live. Download photo here. (Credit: Nelson Ocampo Jr.)

BINI has just teased their brand new track “Cherry On Top”! Watch the teaser clip here and pre-save the track here. Fans can anticipate an exciting mix of music releases, live performances and exclusive content as the girl group brings their unique Filipino Pop sound to a global audience in the near future.

