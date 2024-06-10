RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jun 2024 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Jassi's latest hit "Jaanejaan": A showcase of electrifying musical brilliance

MUMBAI: Prepare to be captivated by the latest Hindi song "Jaanejaan," flawlessly performed by the talented Aditya Jassi. Aditya Jassi's brilliant music and heartfelt lyrics combine to create a captivating track. The meticulously crafted music video, directed by the visionary Karan Sidhu, promises an immersive experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Aditya Jassi is a versatile and electrifying singer-songwriter, composer, and music producer who continues to delight audiences all over the world with his dynamic stage presence and distinct musical style. With over 15 years of professional experience, Aditya seamlessly blends Western Rock/Pop, Hindi Bollywood, and Retro influences to create a sound that is his unique creation.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with the song "Yaad Aaye Woh Din" for the Anand L Rai-directed film "Strangers" in 2007. He continued to contribute to Bollywood soundtracks, including notable performances in "Dil Kabaddi" (2008) and "Jugaad" (2009), highlighting his versatility and talent.

The music video for "Jaanejaan" is a visual feast that enhances the song's soulful and melodic essence. The song has garnered 157K+ views on YouTube, has reached nearly a half a million views on Instagram and the numbers are still climbing. Aditya Jassi's outstanding performance, combined with Karan Sidhu's visionary direction, creates an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. Aditya Jassi reflects on his journey, saying, “Creating Jaanejaan has been a deeply personal and rewarding experience. I hope that this song touches the hearts of the listeners as much as it has touched mine.”

Tune into soulful lyrics of Jaanejaan at:

YouTube:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adityajassi/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1488190625128132

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/jaanejaan-single/1746278734

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/0Nw563MICOojoiykesZ8Qf?si=S4HrMOj3RWSbPA3Y_mmN0g&nd=1&dlsi=e30d6c5a07934b74
    

 

