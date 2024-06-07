English Band attic theory releases new album 'What We Fear The Most'

MUMBAI: Attic Theory's highly anticipated debut album, 'What We Fear The Most', is now available on all streaming platforms. The album features the singles 'Tattooed Heart', 'Narrow Lines' and 'Papier-Mâché' which features Kevin Martin of multi-platinum selling rock band; Candlebox and was Planet Rock Radio’s New Rock Show TRACK OF THE WEEK, topped the Shazam charts in China, Canada and America and reached number 42 in the iTunes alternative chart in France. '

What We Fear The Most': https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/6c7h4cdh0y4LNRsqfZM1zI

Deep from the grungy depths of Liverpool’s dock roads come award-winning rockers Attic Theory. With grooves deeper than the river Mersey itself... Vocalist Lewis Wright is joined by guitarists Peter Donnelly, Tim Cunningham and Matt Lawler, bass player Kenny McArthur and Norm Walker on drums. Together they perform their self-proclaimed genre of Alternative Groove Rock; post-grunge infused with the charm of rock 'n' roll.

Having been crowned 'BEST NEW BAND' at Planet Rock Radio's 'The Rocks' awards, Attic Theory has gained recognition for their critically acclaimed EP 'The Sign of an Active Mind'. The EP has received features and reviews in Metal Hammer Germany, Powerplay magazine, Emerging Rock band magazine, Rock tribune (Belgium), and many more. It was also voted NWOCR group fan favourite 'EP of the year'. Attic Theory were nominated for band of the year by radio wigwam and Orpheus global independent music awards.

Attic Theory has garnered significant radio play on stations like Planet Rock, Kerrang Radio, and Total Rock Radio. Their track 'Your Light' has trended on Spotify, topped the Shazam charts in Seattle and reached 156 in the iTunes alternative chart in the UK. Additionally, their song 'Saints Amongst Us' was selected as the official song for the TNT Wrestling event 'Thrill Kill'.

The band has shared the stage with notable acts such as Terrorvision, Tony Wright, Black Spiders, and Candlebox. They have also toured with Elvana (Elvis fronted Nirvana), Dead Man's Whiskey, and American rockers Tantric across the UK and Europe. Attic Theory has performed at various festivals including Planet Rockstock, Wildfire Festival, SavFest, and Firevolt (previously Firestorm MCR), and were shortlisted for Stonedead Festival.