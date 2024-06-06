RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jun 2024 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Lark releases new official music video for ‘Mesmerize Me’

MUMBAI: Polish heavy rock group Lark have released their new official video for the track Mesmerize Me which is taken from their 2023 (released via Sliptrick Records) album Antarctica.

The group had this to say about the track; "Lark's new song, Mesmerize Me, is about not giving thoughtlessly into anyone's manipulations, always having your own opinion, fighting for yourself and your rights. Have a good time!"

Lark - Antarctica
What’s for sure is that Antarctica, from Polish heavy rock group Lark, is not a concept album, although its title song refers to the real story about Sir Ernest Shackleton’s expedition, which happened over than 100 years ago. That’s why the album cover includes the short introduction to the story and the basic details of it, to allow the listener to capture the atmosphere of the song and the message …read more

Available now from: Shop Sliptrick | Spotify | Apple Music | & other major stores

Antarctica | Released September 12th, 2023 via Sliptrick Records

Lark are:
Marcin Gadek – Vocals | Tomasz Boruch – Guitar | Mariusz Budzik – Bass | Wojciech Pasek – Drums

