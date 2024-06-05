British Rapper Mumzy pays a tribute to ‘Rekha’ in new single that fuses Love and Legacy

MUMBAI: British-Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, and record producer. Mumzy Stranger unveils a captivating new single titled ‘Rekha’, a heartfelt homage to the iconic Indian actress Rekha. Releasing today on all streaming platforms as part of the ‘Desi Trill Presents… Brown Is Everywhere’ project, the song transcends genres, weaving a tapestry of romance and admiration.
“Rekha has always been a huge inspiration for me" says Mumzy Stranger. "Her grace, beauty, and talent are unmatched, and I wanted to capture a bit of that magic in this song." — Mumzy
“Romance is beautiful and no matter how difficult it seems, I think it’s wonderful… it’s worth it.”— Rekha
‘Rekha’ is a sonic love letter, a mesmerizing exploration of pure, exquisite love. Accompanied by stunning visuals featuring Mumzy alongside his muse, the song evokes the essence of Rekha's screen presence, crafting a contemporary love story imbued with timeless elegance. Mumzy masterfully blends captivating music with captivating visuals, creating a love song that transcends generations. ‘Rekha’ epitomizes the enduring beauty of cinematic romance while paying tribute to a legendary figure in Indian film history.
DESI TRILL is a ground-breaking music company founded by Shabz Naqvi and Ty Ty Smith, dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages while embracing cultural heritage and pushing musical boundaries.
