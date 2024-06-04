Korean-Canadian sensation SLCHLD releases new single 'Care'

MUMBAI: Korean-Canadian artist slchld (pronounced seoul-child) has released his highly anticipated single, "CARE". The upbeat track delves into the resilience needed to navigate through challenging times in relationships, perfectly encapsulating slchld’s signature blend of smooth R&B / pop melodies and compelling storytelling.

Speaking to the universal experiences of love and perseverance, slchld explains: "'CARE' is a song about reminding one another how much we care about each other, regardless of our differences and situations.”

"CARE" is the latest release from slchld's forthcoming EP 'APOLOGY', which is slated for release on June 21, and will feature Korean-American powerhouse eaJ on one of its tracks.

With over 400 million total streams and an arsenal of heartfelt love songs distinguished by emotive lyrics and slchld's soulful vocals, slchld's music has deeply resonated with listeners worldwide, particularly in Asia. He has held sold-out headline shows in Bangkok, Singapore, and Taipei, and his songs have dominated viral playlists on Spotify Asia like Viral Hits Thailand, Pop Rising Philippines, and more. Currently, Bangkok ranks at #1 followed closely by Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, and Quezon City in his Top 10 Streaming Cities worldwide.

Now based in Seoul, slchld is gearing up for the upcoming 'APOLOGY' Asia tour, with dates and locations to be announced in Q3.