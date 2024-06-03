Musician King drops first rap hip-hop song from his highly anticipated album ‘MM’ titled ‘GOAT SHIT’

MUMBAI: Credited for consistently delivering chart-topping hits, Musician King has finally unveiled the first song from his long-awaited latest album ‘MM’ titled ‘GOAT SHIT.’ The rap hip-hop track marks an exciting collaboration between King and Rapper KARMA, tracing their journey as successful musicians while also highlighting King’s evolution into his ‘GOAT’ era.

Looking effortlessly suave, the video features the global pop force cruising in a car while rapping and also sharing candid behind-the-scenes moments with KARMA during the song recording. ‘GOAT SHIT’s lyrics echo King’s success blueprint, reflecting on his massive hits, packed concerts and international collaborations in the global music scene.

Ecstatic to finally present the song, King said, “‘MM’ is such a special and exciting album and every song has its own unique vibe. Our first song ‘GOAT SHIT’ is a cool rap hip-hop song and it was great fun collaborating with Karma. I am confident that the album will strongly resonate with listeners worldwide.”

Interestingly, fans of the musician had been eagerly awaiting the ‘MM’ album’s release and now with the first song ‘GOAT SHIT’ finally out, those expectations have truly been surpassed, leaving fans eager to listen to the entire album, which is set to dominate global charts.

Taking India to the world through his music, King recently graced the prestigious red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. His latest viral hit ‘Bumpa’ featuring international artist Jason Derulo positioned him as the future of music.

Additionally, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently expressed his desire to collaborate with King soon. Sung, written and composed by King and KARMA, ‘GOAT SHIT’ is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page.