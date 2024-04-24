RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2024 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

British Rapper Sliime and Producer Farooq 'Got Audio' team up with Def Jam Recordings India for debut single

MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio mashups has dropped their highly anticipated debut single, "Welcome To The Party," with the prestigious Def Jam Recordings India.

The track, a fusion of British rap and Indian cinema's iconic composition 'Dola Re Dola,' delivers a fresh and groovy rendition of the classic Bollywood single. With Sliime's smooth and flirtatious lyricism combined with Bombay trap vibes, "Welcome To The Party" paints a vivid picture of the rapper's escapades during his date in Mumbai, from sipping Bombay chai to navigating the city's top-tier clubs.

Hailing from Bangladesh, Sliime has quickly become one of the most influential British South Asian artists on the rise. His distinctive blend of classic British rap infused with lyricism inspired by his Dhaka roots has garnered praise from industry heavyweights, including Stormzy and Headie One. With hits like "Lehenga," Sliime continues to captivate audiences with his evocative storytelling and unique style.

Farooq, also known as Farooq 'Got Audio,' is a trailblazing British South Asian hip-hop mainstay renowned for his ability to transform retro Bollywood compositions into gritty trap records. With underground classics like "Heartbreak & Bass" and "Arabian Nites" under his belt, Farooq has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His remarkable singles spree last year, featuring remixes of influential Bollywood tunes, further solidified his reputation as a visionary producer.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sliime shares, "Working on 'Welcome To The Party' has been an incredible journey. Sampling 'Dola Re Dola' allowed us to pay homage to the rich musical heritage of Indian cinema while adding our own unique twist to the track. I'm excited for listeners to experience the energy and vibe we've captured in this song."

Farooq adds, "Collaborating with Sliime on 'Welcome To The Party' has been a fun experience. We wanted to create something that would resonate with audiences and capture the essence of Bombay trap life. I believe we've achieved that with this single, and I'm excited to see the response it receives."

"Welcome To The Party" marks a ground-breaking collaboration between Sliime, Farooq 'Got Audio,' and Def Jam Recordings India, setting the stage for a new wave of innovative music that transcends cultural boundaries.

Tags
Sliime Welcome To The Party music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Apr 2024

Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their long and colourful musical life.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Witness first ever K-Pop and Assamese collab where Aoora has featured, sung Bihu song titled 'Oi Nasoni' along side famous Assamese fame Nilotpal Bora

MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his triumphant entry into the vibrant world of Assamese music.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

British Rapper Sliime and Producer Farooq 'Got Audio' team up with Def Jam Recordings India for debut single

MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio mashups has dropped their highly anticipated debut single, "Welcome To The Party," with the prestigious Def Jam Recordings India.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Diplo announces full lineup for his exclusive five dates at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away as Diplo, the eleven-time Grammy-nominated DJ phenomenon, takes over Pacha Ibiza with his exclusive residency. Collaborating with chart-toppers like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, Diplo has solidified his status as a musical powerhouse.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Rising Star Gananay Chadha (Rio) Shines Bright in Romantic Ballad 'Naseeba' – An Anthem of Emotion and Promise

MUMBAI: Gananay Chadha (Rio) is poised to take the entertainment world by storm with his captivating presence and remarkable talent.

read more

RnM Biz

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Check out latest Hindi music video of acclaimed multi talented artist Naveen J. Anthraper who has conquered hearts of music lovers all around the world

MUMBAI: Naveen J. Anthraper’s latest music video “DIDI” (Hindi song) which was just released a few days ago has already been featured on the hit...read more

2
Marco Carola brings music on back to Italy for first time in over a decade

MUMBAI: Cocorico, the iconic dance institution nestled along Italy's picturesque coastline, is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of Marco...read more

3
Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their...read more

4
ELDERMOON New Single/Official Video 'Primal Chain'

MUMBAI: Brazilian Melodic Death Metal Group Eldermoon have released their new single Primal Chain, a track taken from their forthcoming album...read more

5
Witness first ever K-Pop and Assamese collab where Aoora has featured, sung Bihu song titled 'Oi Nasoni' along side famous Assamese fame Nilotpal Bora

MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games