News |  02 May 2024 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Laufey releases 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', announces asia tour

MUMBAI:  'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', the new release from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey, is now available worldwide via AWAL. The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album 'Bewitched', including “Goddess” and new single “Bored”. Fans can watch the official visualiser for "Bored" here and stream 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition' here: laufey.ffm.to/goddessedition
 
Additionally, Laufey recently starred in a short film for “Goddess”, directed by Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and Spirit Award-winning director Celine Song (Past Lives). The picture also features Will Gao (Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Wasia Project), and was shot in Brooklyn, NY on 35mm film. Watch it here: laufey.ffm.to/goddessvideo 
 
'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition' is also available on vinyl, cassette, and CD. The expanded package includes dark blue vinyl, an updated booklet, and a custom board game. 
 
On the heels of her upcoming sold-out back-to-back shows in Manila (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, 28-29 May) and her headline slot at this year's Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta (25 May), Laufey just announced that she is bringing her sold-out "Bewitched: The Goddess Tour" to the rest of Southeast Asia in August with pre-sales starting on 6 May.
 
 
26 August – Bangkok – Summer Sonic
27 August – Kuala Lumpur – Plenary Hall, KLCC
29 August – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld Expo Hall 10
31 August – Taipei – TICC
2 September – Manila – SM Mall of Asia Arena
4 September – Singapore – Singapore Expo
 
Get tickets for Bangkok Summer Sonic here
Get tickets for the rest of the shows here
 
2023 was a standout year for Laufey. 'Bewitched' was the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history. It debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts, as well as #23 on the Billboard 200,  #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, and  #1 on Current Traditional Jazz Albums Chart. The album’s hit single “From The Start” is now RIAA-certified Platinum. In February, Laufey won the 2024 GRAMMY for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”, the youngest person to ever win in that category.
 
Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street”, which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. In 2022, she released her debut full-length, 'Everything I Know About Love', which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart. The album featured the RIAA-certified Gold singles “Valentine”, which peaked at #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart, and “Let You Break My Heart Again”. Today, she has over 2 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.
