Chris Janson announces new dates for his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

MUMBAI: Nashville Harbor/Harpeth 60 Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, has just announced summer dates for his captivating and lively, Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour. Janson is known for giving his all on stage and is set to bring his undeniable energy to fans all summer long. Recently, he released his music video for current single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” featuring global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fans can catch Janson out on the road throughout the year with his own headlining tour dates and as he joins fellow Country star Cody Johnson for select dates. Janson will also be hitting the stage with his friend and CMT Crossroad's partner, Bret Michaels, for his upcoming Pardi-Gras 2024 kicking off on July 12th.

“I can’t wait to get this show on the road. Seeing the fans and playing live is my favorite thing to do. Expect nothing but hits, positivity, and a lot of energy on the Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour!!! Love y’all and can’t wait to see you in a town near you!”

-Chris Janson

Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Summer Tour Dates :

5.3.24 Oroville, CA 5.4.24 Bakersfield, CA 5.10.24 Mt. Vernon, KY 5.11.24 Owensboro, KY 5.17.24 Lima, OH 5.18.24 Albuquerque, NM 5.21.24 Ridgedale, MO 5.24.24 Caney, KS 5.25.24 Norman, OK 5.26.24 Jefferson City, MO 5.30.24 Cedar Park, TX 5.31.24 New Orleans, LA – with Cody Johnson 6.1.24 Lafayette, GA 6.8.24 Clanton, AL 6.12.24 North Lawrence, OH – with Bret Michaels’ Pardi Gras Tour 6.13.24 Centralia, IL – with Bret Michaels’ Pardi Gras Tour 6.14.24 Cape Girardeau, OH 6.21.24 Buffalo, NY 6.22.24 Saint Michael, ND 6.27.24 Bonner Springs, KS 6.28.24 Metamora, IL 7.4.24 Quarryville, PA 7.5.24 Ventura, CA 7.12.24 Noblesville, IN 7.13.24 Burgettstown, PA 7.14.24 Rhinelander, WI 7.20.24 Lake Charles, LA 7.24.24 Post Falls, ID 7.25.24 Caldwell, ID 7.26.24 Castle Rock, CO 7.27.24 Nashport, OH 8.2.24 Petersburg, WV 8.3.24 Alpharetta, GA – with Bret Michaels’ Pardi Gras Tour 8.8.24 Ludington, MI 8.9.24 Oshkosh, WI 8.15.24 Lynden, WA 8.23.24 Clarkston, MI – with Bret Michaels’ Pardi Gras Tour 8.24.24 Arcadia, FL 8.30.24 Holmdel, NJ 8.31.24 Gilford, NH – with Bret Michaels’ Pardi Gras Tour

Please visit ChrisJanson.com for additional tour dates and tickets.