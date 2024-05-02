RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2024 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Get your Giggles on with “Oh Teri!” on Zing!

MUMBAI: Popular youth entertainment channel, Zing, remains steadfast in its commitment to embodying the spirit of the youth. Following the successful launch of ‘Snaackz’, which features content tailored to Gen-Z’s lifestyle needs from upcoming lifestyle content creators, Zing now aims to delight audiences with ‘Oh Teri!’. This exciting addition promises to elevate the humour quotient with a collection of prank videos from the top creators in the space.

Scheduled to premiere on May 5th, 2024, which is the ‘World Laughter Day’, ‘Oh Teri’ is set to become a staple for those seeking a good laugh. The line-up of contributors includes ‘Sahil Virwani Pranks from Mumbai’, ‘Devraj Das and Swagata Banerjee aka Prank Buzz from Kolkata’ and ‘Ravi Yadav aka DR Prank from Prayagraj’, each renowned for their distinct comedic flair. These creators have a robust fan base across social media platforms with over 4Mn subscribers collectively. Oh Teri! guarantees a laugh-a-minute with the unique brand of humour on display, from rib-tickling prank videos and light-hearted mischief to hilarious chaos. Just like ‘Snaackz’, ‘Oh Teri!’ will also be promoted across mediums to ensure it reaches our audiences on TV and Social Media.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Balhara, Business Head – Zing, shared, “With ‘Oh Teri!’ we have an exciting addition to Zing's content offering! Humorous content has a unique way of connecting Gen-Z and spreading joy, especially given the fast-paced world we live in where everything is on-the-go. By providing a platform for up-and-coming creators, Zing is not only entertaining its audience but also fostering a community where talent can thrive. With this initiative our aim is not only to entertain but also empower creators from across India to reach wider audiences. With "Oh Teri!" Zing endeavours to become the go-to destination for hilarious and engaging content that resonates with the youth.”

By offering a stage to creators nationwide, Zing persistently reshapes the digital entertainment landscape, forging stronger bonds with its audience while serving up limitless entertainment. Zing has always been at the forefront of creating relevant content for the Youth, and with Snaackz and Oh Teri! this is just the beginning to what lies ahead.

‘Oh Teri!’ premieres May 5th, only on Zing! Brace yourselves for laugh riots and to say Oh Teri!

Tags
Gen-Z Zing Pankaj Balhara
Related news
 | 14 Mar 2024

Zing's Women's Day campaign 'Empower Not Embarrass' takes a stand against online trolling'

MUMBAI: In a bid to counter rampant online harassment against women, Zing, the popular youth entertainment channel, launched its impactful Women's Day campaign, ‘#EmpowerNotEmbarrass’.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2023

Listen to some of the greatest pop stars from the 90s, exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

MUMBAI: With ever-growing fandom for pop music among the Gen-Z audience, Vh1 gears up to take its viewers in nostalgia and bring in for them an exclusively created music block featuring some of the legends of pop music right from the naughtiest era of the 90s.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2021

Mumbai-based ensemble, Inayat releases it’s debut single- DEHI

MUMBAI: Dehi is an ode to the soul which, “unlike our body (Deha) is eternal. It is the energy that unites humans and is a theory that allows you to live an afterlife. It is a song that celebrates a world where humanity is our only religion” explains the songwriter, Tanay Shah.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2020

Niharika NM becomes one of the fastest growing digital content creators, touches 1 million followers in just two months

MUMBAI: Niharika NM, who has been going viral for her relatable and sassy content becomes one of the fastest growing content creators on Instagram by touching 1 million followers in just two months.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2020

Zing brings together music lovers with their favourite artists to jam on World Music Day

MUMBAI: As cities all over the world reopen their doors, the months spent in lockdown in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will not be forgotten easily.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pacha Ibiza reveal the full Solomun +1 line- up

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza and Solomun reveal the highly anticipated Solomun+1 lineup featuring renowned artists such as Âme, Jamie XX, Denis Sulta, HAAi,...read more

2
Laufey releases 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', announces asia tour

MUMBAI:  'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', the new release from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-...read more

3
Faridkot Band shares insights on latest EP 'Ibtida' and future projects

MUMBAI: Pop band Faridkot, consisting of members IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their latest...read more

4
"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he...read more

5
Armaan Malik discusses taking Indian Music to the world on his radio show "Only Just Begun"

MUMBAI: Garnering immense love for his newly launched debut global radio show, ‘Only Just Begun’, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has audiences...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games