Get your Giggles on with “Oh Teri!” on Zing!

MUMBAI: Popular youth entertainment channel, Zing, remains steadfast in its commitment to embodying the spirit of the youth. Following the successful launch of ‘Snaackz’, which features content tailored to Gen-Z’s lifestyle needs from upcoming lifestyle content creators, Zing now aims to delight audiences with ‘Oh Teri!’. This exciting addition promises to elevate the humour quotient with a collection of prank videos from the top creators in the space.

Scheduled to premiere on May 5th, 2024, which is the ‘World Laughter Day’, ‘Oh Teri’ is set to become a staple for those seeking a good laugh. The line-up of contributors includes ‘Sahil Virwani Pranks from Mumbai’, ‘Devraj Das and Swagata Banerjee aka Prank Buzz from Kolkata’ and ‘Ravi Yadav aka DR Prank from Prayagraj’, each renowned for their distinct comedic flair. These creators have a robust fan base across social media platforms with over 4Mn subscribers collectively. Oh Teri! guarantees a laugh-a-minute with the unique brand of humour on display, from rib-tickling prank videos and light-hearted mischief to hilarious chaos. Just like ‘Snaackz’, ‘Oh Teri!’ will also be promoted across mediums to ensure it reaches our audiences on TV and Social Media.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Balhara, Business Head – Zing, shared, “With ‘Oh Teri!’ we have an exciting addition to Zing's content offering! Humorous content has a unique way of connecting Gen-Z and spreading joy, especially given the fast-paced world we live in where everything is on-the-go. By providing a platform for up-and-coming creators, Zing is not only entertaining its audience but also fostering a community where talent can thrive. With this initiative our aim is not only to entertain but also empower creators from across India to reach wider audiences. With "Oh Teri!" Zing endeavours to become the go-to destination for hilarious and engaging content that resonates with the youth.”

By offering a stage to creators nationwide, Zing persistently reshapes the digital entertainment landscape, forging stronger bonds with its audience while serving up limitless entertainment. Zing has always been at the forefront of creating relevant content for the Youth, and with Snaackz and Oh Teri! this is just the beginning to what lies ahead.

‘Oh Teri!’ premieres May 5th, only on Zing! Brace yourselves for laugh riots and to say Oh Teri!