RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2024 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

Guitarist extraordinaire Amandeep Singh strikes a chord of brilliance in Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert

MUMBAI: In a spectacular blend of tradition and innovation, Amandeep Singh, the son of renowned musicians and singers Bhupinder Singh and Mitali Singh, captivated audiences with his mesmerizing performance alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the recent Vancouver concert.

With nimble fingers dancing effortlessly across the strings of his guitar, Amandeep Singh wove a tapestry of sound that transported listeners on a journey through the heart of India’s musical heritage, while infusing each note with the infectious energy of contemporary beats. His virtuosity knows no bounds as he seamlessly blends traditional melodies with innovative arrangements, captivating the senses and igniting a fire within the hearts of all who bear witness to his unparalleled talent.

His performance at the Vancouver concert left audiences mesmerized, their spirits lifted by the transcendent beauty of his artistry. As Amandeep Singh continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, he stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and the enduring spirit of creativity. With each note he plays, he reminds fans that music knows no limits—that it is a universal language that speaks to the soul, transcending barriers and forging connections that defy explanation.

”It was an absolute honor to perform alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Vancouver concert. Music has this incredible ability to bring people together, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that magic. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way” Amardeep Singh

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh Amardeep Singh Bhupinder Singh Mitali Singh
Related news
 | 22 Apr 2024

Munawar Faruqui mesmerizes crowd as opening act for Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Big Boss Fame Munawar Faruqui is known for his exceptional music talent, apart from his comedy. He has produced several popular hits including "Noor," "Legacy," "Alag BT," and many others.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

A.R Rahman bares it all in an exclusive with Amazon Music India’s ‘The Universe Of’

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India is thrilled to announce their brand new electrifying, immersive tell-all concept ‘The Universe Of’. The very first guest on board is none other than The Maestro of Music, the Academy Award Winner, the G.O.A.T of all time, A.R Rahman.

read more
 | 03 Apr 2024

Ikka Set to Drop Explosive Album 'Only Love Gets Reply' with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla!

MUMBAI: The rap sensation Ikka is gearing up to drop his new album 'Only Love Gets Reply' and it's going to be an absolute banger! And guess what? He's not alone on this ride!

read more
 | 18 Mar 2024

Watch: Ed Sheeran invites Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert, surprises audience with Punjabi rendition

MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined on stage by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, the duo received thunderous applause as they performed Dosanjh's hit song "Lover."

read more
 | 18 Mar 2024

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rock Mumbai stage with electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, emphasized the universal language of music that bridges cultures worldwide.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Get your Giggles on with “Oh Teri!” on Zing!

MUMBAI: Popular youth entertainment channel, Zing, remains steadfast in its commitment to embodying the spirit of the youth. Following the successful...read more

2
Pacha Ibiza reveal the full Solomun +1 line- up

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza and Solomun reveal the highly anticipated Solomun+1 lineup featuring renowned artists such as Âme, Jamie XX, Denis Sulta, HAAi,...read more

3
Laufey releases 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', announces asia tour

MUMBAI:  'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', the new release from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-...read more

4
Faridkot Band shares insights on latest EP 'Ibtida' and future projects

MUMBAI: Pop band Faridkot, consisting of members IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their latest...read more

5
"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games