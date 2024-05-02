RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2024 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Pacha Ibiza reveal the full Solomun +1 line- up

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza and Solomun reveal the highly anticipated Solomun+1 lineup featuring renowned artists such as Âme, Jamie XX, Denis Sulta, HAAi, Young Marco, Dixon, Barry Can’t Swim, and more.

Since its inception in 2013, the Solomun+1 residency has captivated audiences with its unique concept of inviting just one friend. Revered for his ability to blend diverse sounds with raw emotions, Solomun+1 is set to transform Pacha Ibiza into a journey of discovery every Sunday night.

Behind Solomun+1 lies a revolutionary concept: creating an intimate space where music lovers can come together. With carefully selected guest DJs complementing Solomun's unparalleled sound, each Sunday becomes a celebration of music like no other.

Alongside three Solomun All Night Long performances on June 23, July 21, and September 29, that will keep the dance floor pulsating until dawn, the Solomun+1 residency will welcome the infectious and inimitable sounds of Denis Sulta, DJ Seinfeld, Chloé Caillet, Jamie XX, and HAAi. Legendary names such as Marcel Dettman, Dixon, Gerd Janson, and Âme, as well as the dynamic Job Jobse, DJ Gigola, Young Marco, and award-winning Barry Can’t Swim will also make an appearance at Solomun+1 this season.

Sundays at Pacha Ibiza guarantee an unparalleled fusion of talent and creativity, set against the backdrop of the island’s most iconic club, promising to produce unforgettable moments and sonic exploration. From June 23 - October 10, the curated Solomun+1 events will showcase outstanding performers selected by Pacha and Solomun himself, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including Diplo, CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season. Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Keinemusik, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
Pacha Ibiza Solomun Singer Peggy Gou Roger Sanchez Diplo Marco Carola
Related news
 | 02 May 2024

Armaan Malik discusses taking Indian Music to the world on his radio show "Only Just Begun"

MUMBAI: Garnering immense love for his newly launched debut global radio show, ‘Only Just Begun’, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has audiences eagerly invested in getting to know Malik.

read more
 | 02 May 2024

Back by popular demand, Advertising Rocks is Set to Electrify Goafest 2024

MUMBAI: Following the success of its inaugural edition, Goafest 2024 is set to bring back 'Advertising Rocks', an initiative that offers a unique platform for India's Advertising, Media, and Marketing community to showcase their musical talents.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Flower Power returns to Pacha Ibiza with Bora Uzer as Resident

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power is back again this season, reimagined for a new era while staying true to its core essence.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Justin Bieber's tearful selfies spark concern among fans, Hailey Bieber responds with comforting remarks

MUMBAI: After captivating fans with his Coachella performance, international pop sensation Justin Bieber stirred concern when he shared tearful selfies on social media without captions, prompting worried comments from followers expressing empathy and encouragement for his well-being.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Toronto-Based real-life princess (Like, REALLY) RnB risingsStar ZOCHI releases "Alone (Whole Again)"

MUMBAI: While the supposedly religious try to claim God’s favor for themselves and deny it to anyone they see as “other,” Canadian Afrobeats queen Zochi – and a real-life Princess in royalty, too - has something more open-hearted in mind.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Laufey releases 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', announces asia tour

MUMBAI:  'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', the new release from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-...read more

2
Faridkot Band shares insights on latest EP 'Ibtida' and future projects

MUMBAI: Pop band Faridkot, consisting of members IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their latest...read more

3
"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he...read more

4
Armaan Malik discusses taking Indian Music to the world on his radio show "Only Just Begun"

MUMBAI: Garnering immense love for his newly launched debut global radio show, ‘Only Just Begun’, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has audiences...read more

5
Logan Lynn shares synth-pop ballad 'I Feel Alone When I’m With You'

MUMBAI: Logan Lynn has just released “I Feel Alone When I’m With You”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games