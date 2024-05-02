Pacha Ibiza reveal the full Solomun +1 line- up

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza and Solomun reveal the highly anticipated Solomun+1 lineup featuring renowned artists such as Âme, Jamie XX, Denis Sulta, HAAi, Young Marco, Dixon, Barry Can’t Swim, and more.

Since its inception in 2013, the Solomun+1 residency has captivated audiences with its unique concept of inviting just one friend. Revered for his ability to blend diverse sounds with raw emotions, Solomun+1 is set to transform Pacha Ibiza into a journey of discovery every Sunday night.

Behind Solomun+1 lies a revolutionary concept: creating an intimate space where music lovers can come together. With carefully selected guest DJs complementing Solomun's unparalleled sound, each Sunday becomes a celebration of music like no other.

Alongside three Solomun All Night Long performances on June 23, July 21, and September 29, that will keep the dance floor pulsating until dawn, the Solomun+1 residency will welcome the infectious and inimitable sounds of Denis Sulta, DJ Seinfeld, Chloé Caillet, Jamie XX, and HAAi. Legendary names such as Marcel Dettman, Dixon, Gerd Janson, and Âme, as well as the dynamic Job Jobse, DJ Gigola, Young Marco, and award-winning Barry Can’t Swim will also make an appearance at Solomun+1 this season.

Sundays at Pacha Ibiza guarantee an unparalleled fusion of talent and creativity, set against the backdrop of the island’s most iconic club, promising to produce unforgettable moments and sonic exploration. From June 23 - October 10, the curated Solomun+1 events will showcase outstanding performers selected by Pacha and Solomun himself, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including Diplo, CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season. Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Keinemusik, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.