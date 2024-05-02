RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2024 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik discusses taking Indian Music to the world on his radio show "Only Just Begun"

MUMBAI: Garnering immense love for his newly launched debut global radio show, ‘Only Just Begun’, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has audiences eagerly invested in getting to know Malik.

In a recent episode of "Only Just Begun," Armaan shares insights with entrepreneur and artiste manager and founder of REPRESENT Aayushman Sinha about their shared dream of taking Indian music to the world. The episode highlights pivotal moments in Armaan's career, from his first big hit "Naina" at just 18 years old to his recent international successes with tracks like "Control," "Echo," and "Always."

Aayushman, as Armaan's manager, reflects on their singular goal: to make Armaan the first Indian pop star to export globally. Talking about his vision as Armaan Malik’s artist manager, Aayushman Sinha shared, “we want Armaan to be the first Indian pop star to export out of India and that’s what we are putting all our energy and time into. We are all working together towards one purpose that we are all so passionate about and that’s when the magic happens.”

Elaborating further, Aayushman Sinha highlights Armaan Malik’s transition from singing Bollywood and regional songs to owning the international music scene with tracks like ‘Control’, ‘Echo’, ‘2step’, and the newly released ‘Always’. He said, “first credit goes to your dad, for telling you do Hindi and regional music and build your audience before you try to do something different and pursue English music.

I think it was a great call to put together this entire army which was ready to back you and your fans have always done that, they never disappoint. My dream was always to ‘take India to the world’ and you’ve been the perfect artist for me for that, all the time.” With captivating anecdotes and heartfelt revelations, the episode offers listeners an intimate look at Armaan Malik's rise to prominence and his unwavering dedication to his craft. Tune in to "Only Just Begun" on Apple Music to catch the full conversation and witness the evolution of a musical icon.

Tags
Armaan Malik music Singer
Related news
 | 02 May 2024

Logan Lynn shares synth-pop ballad 'I Feel Alone When I’m With You'

MUMBAI: Logan Lynn has just released “I Feel Alone When I’m With You”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill Rock Stars.

read more
 | 02 May 2024

"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he collaborated for the first time with acclaimed musicians Vishal and Shekhar.

read more
 | 02 May 2024

Pacha Ibiza reveal the full Solomun +1 line- up

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza and Solomun reveal the highly anticipated Solomun+1 lineup featuring renowned artists such as Âme, Jamie XX, Denis Sulta, HAAi, Young Marco, Dixon, Barry Can’t Swim, and more.

read more
 | 02 May 2024

Back by popular demand, Advertising Rocks is Set to Electrify Goafest 2024

MUMBAI: Following the success of its inaugural edition, Goafest 2024 is set to bring back 'Advertising Rocks', an initiative that offers a unique platform for India's Advertising, Media, and Marketing community to showcase their musical talents.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Chris Janson announces new dates for his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

MUMBAI: Nashville Harbor/Harpeth 60 Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, has just announced summer dates for his captivating and lively, Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Logan Lynn shares synth-pop ballad 'I Feel Alone When I’m With You'

MUMBAI: Logan Lynn has just released “I Feel Alone When I’m With You”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill...read more

2
Faridkot Band shares insights on latest EP 'Ibtida' and future projects

MUMBAI: Pop band Faridkot, consisting of members IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their latest...read more

3
"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he...read more

4
Guitarist extraordinaire Amandeep Singh strikes a chord of brilliance in Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert

MUMBAI: In a spectacular blend of tradition and innovation, Amandeep Singh, the son of renowned musicians and singers Bhupinder Singh and Mitali...read more

5
‘Parchment Skin’, JAFA’s latest single, is cinematic and dark

MUMBAI: Many new and exciting Indian pop talents have called Molfa Music home in the past year, including singer-songwriter Ananya Jafa, whose latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games