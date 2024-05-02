RadioandMusic
News |  02 May 2024 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

"It's a full circle moment for me and that little Armaan from childhood is very happy today" - Armaan Malik on singing the opening theme track for the Pokémon Horizons Anime Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he collaborated for the first time with acclaimed musicians Vishal and Shekhar.

Now, Malik has once again joined forces with the duo for the upcoming Pokémon Horizons Anime Series. Turning his childhood love for the popular Pokémon into a musical legacy, Armaan Malik has sung the opening theme track of the upcoming series. The exciting new song has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages and has garnered a heartwarming response from fans across. Sharing his excitement for the same on social media, Armaan Malik called it a childhood dream.

He wrote, “Childhood dream unlocked!!! Excited to join the @pokemon family and sing the new intro theme for Pokémon Horizons - The Series in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu Here are some moments from today’s launch event and from the day of the recording session! Stay locked in for the song drop x” .

Take a look:

Sharing his excitement about the song at the launch event, Armaan Malik said, “It’s surreal to think that the Pokémon cards I traded as a kid would lead me to sing the opening track for Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Growing up, watching Pokémon everyday was a ritual and now, to be a voice that carries this legacy forward with the Horizons series is not just an honor, it's a full-circle moment for me. Vishal-Shekhar have infused traditional sounds with Pokémon's global charm to create a melody that resonates with fans across generations. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling blend of nostalgia and new adventures." Apart from this, Armaan Malik’s newly released radio show ‘Only Just Begun’ on Apple Music has opened to a heartwarming response from fans worldwide.

