Logan Lynn shares synth-pop ballad 'I Feel Alone When I’m With You'

MUMBAI: Logan Lynn has just released “I Feel Alone When I’m With You”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill Rock Stars. A driving synth-pop banger that’s equal parts head-bop and heart-stop, the deceivingly upbeat song laments the relatable experience of loneliness and despair that comes along with being with the wrong person in a relationship. Logan shares, “It’s about rescripting the experience of being alone and giving weird toxic nonsense back to the person who’s dishing it out. The song is a middle finger and a farewell to all of the shit that no longer serves me — including the people who have occupied space in my life undeservingly at times.”
Earning acclaim spanning Punknews.org, GLAAD, Ghettoblaster Magazine and support from Apple Music “New In Indie” and TIDAL “Folkified Favorites”, the new collection infuses his old fashioned belief in monogamous love and self-tenderness with his exuberant, playful and in-your-face brand of synth-laced queer indie punk.
Like many gifted musicians, Logan has always used his songwriting as a way to cope with the ups-and-downs of life. Growing up in a fundamentalist Christian community that “hated gay people and only sang a cappella” the album is brimming with commanding, danceable sex positivity. With a title like SOFTCORE, you might assume that Logan is going straight for sexuality, but it's about so much more than that. It’s about how warmth can make way for strength, how going through one of the hardest experiences of your life doesn’t have to make you hard. “‘SOFTCORE’ is not about pornography,” says Logan. “In the midst of this stuff that hardens us up as people, things that have historically sent me spiraling or sent me out to be in solitude, I want to stay soft, I want to stay open and sexy.”
SOFTCORE is self-described as “equal parts ‘FUCK YOU!’ and ‘LET’S FUCK.’” The record sounds like that: it sounds positive. It sounds pissed. It sounds horny. But in the end, it resolves in a way that feels genuinely hopeful. Like Logan’s life has.
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more
MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more
MUMBAI: Pop band Faridkot, consisting of members IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their latest...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had music in his heart since childhood, with his musical journey dating back to the age of 4. In 2008, he...read more
MUMBAI: In a spectacular blend of tradition and innovation, Amandeep Singh, the son of renowned musicians and singers Bhupinder Singh and Mitali...read more
MUMBAI: Many new and exciting Indian pop talents have called Molfa Music home in the past year, including singer-songwriter Ananya Jafa, whose latest...read more
MUMBAI: 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', the new release from GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-...read more