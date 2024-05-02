RadioandMusic
News |  02 May 2024 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Logan Lynn shares synth-pop ballad 'I Feel Alone When I’m With You'

MUMBAI: Logan Lynn has just released “I Feel Alone When I’m With You”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill Rock Stars. A driving synth-pop banger that’s equal parts head-bop and heart-stop, the deceivingly upbeat song laments the relatable experience of loneliness and despair that comes along with being with the wrong person in a relationship. Logan shares, “It’s about rescripting the experience of being alone and giving weird toxic nonsense back to the person who’s dishing it out. The song is a middle finger and a farewell to all of the shit that no longer serves me — including the people who have occupied space in my life undeservingly at times.”

Earning acclaim spanning Punknews.org, GLAAD, Ghettoblaster Magazine and support from Apple Music “New In Indie” and TIDAL “Folkified Favorites”, the new collection infuses his old fashioned belief in monogamous love and self-tenderness with his exuberant, playful and in-your-face brand of synth-laced queer indie punk.

Like many gifted musicians, Logan has always used his songwriting as a way to cope with the ups-and-downs of life. Growing up in a fundamentalist Christian community that “hated gay people and only sang a cappella” the album is brimming with commanding, danceable sex positivity. With a title like SOFTCORE, you might assume that Logan is going straight for sexuality, but it's about so much more than that. It’s about how warmth can make way for strength, how going through one of the hardest experiences of your life doesn’t have to make you hard. “‘SOFTCORE’ is not about pornography,” says Logan. “In the midst of this stuff that hardens us up as people, things that have historically sent me spiraling or sent me out to be in solitude, I want to stay soft, I want to stay open and sexy.”

SOFTCORE is self-described as “equal parts ‘FUCK YOU!’ and ‘LET’S FUCK.’” The record sounds like that: it sounds positive. It sounds pissed. It sounds horny. But in the end, it resolves in a way that feels genuinely hopeful. Like Logan’s life has.

