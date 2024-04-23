Love Ghost and Yung Dupe collaborate on melancholic dark single 'TIME TRAVEL'

MUMBAI: TIME TRAVEL is Alternative/Trap/Emo song about a troubled girl and a desire to travel back in time to absolve her from trauma/ demons, but in doing so her demons entered my own life. Time travel is a collabora2on with Mexican artist Yung Dupe, and was produced by Mexico's Shantra (Santa Fe Klan, Piso 21, many others). The song will have online and offline PR, influencers, radio and live concert support with both Canal, Mexico City and plusmusicpr in the UK.

"TIME TRAVEL" follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, Clash, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alternative Press, Lyrical Lemonade, Earmilk and many others. Love Ghost has recently toured Europe, where they played the Rockpalast festival broadcast throughout Germany on German television. In Mexico City they have played shows at Auditorio BB, Indie Foro Rocks and Amazon’s Gamergy Festival, which was broadcast to all of Latin America.

They have done songs with artists around the world including Rico Nasty, Adan Cruz, Teeam Revolver, Geassassin, Mabiland and Tankurt Manas. Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell is currently in Mexico writing and recording with many Latin artists, including Wiplash, Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, Go Golden Junk, ND Kobi, FLVCKKA, Phyzh Eye, Josue, Young Dupe, Blnko, Helian Evans and many others. Producers they are working with in Mexico include Shantra (Santa Fe Klan’s latest album), BrunOG (Latin Grammy nominee) and SAGA. They have several other songs coming this year including “Dopeman” with Ghana Afrobeat artist Camidoh, and an entire album with Marilyn Manson guitar player and producer Tim Skold commissioned by Metropolis Records.

Love Ghost adds, “Time Travel is a song about a troubled girl that that I was interested in and a desire to travel back in time to absolve her from trauma/ her own demons. However in this voyage I opened up a door to an alternate universe and welcomed her demons into my own life. It’s very fantasy driven and creative and honestly I was loosely inspired by the movie Donnie Darko.”

TIME TRAVEL: