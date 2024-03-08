RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2024 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Emo Rock band Love Ghost unleash new EP "The Speed of Dreaming"

MUMBAI: “THE SPEED OF DREAMING” by Love Ghost features 4 songs recorded in Mexico City. The music carries the emotional journey that our sleep sometimes leads us on. The 4 songs include music videos,

Be Not Afraid:a modern Pop Punk song about obsessive love. “Be Not Afraid” was produced by Mexico’s Alex Pedrero, and features an AI music video from renowned Latvian artist iastitraia.

ESPEJO: an Emo Alt. Rock song with Acoustic Spanish Guitar influences, and lyrics in Spanish and English. The song is a collaboration between Los Angeles artist Love Ghost and Mexico’s El Santi. ESPEJO was produced by Mexico’s Alex Pedrero.

LUNA AZUL: an Emo-Pop-Rock song with Spanish Guitar influences. The song is a collaboration between Love Ghost and Mexican artists Helian and MONDE. Co-produced by Mexico’s BrunOG and Monde.

Wallflower: is an acoustic ballad with modern synth elements. The song was produced by Mexico’s Alex Pedrero, and features an AI music video from Polish artist Michal Toczek.

“THE SPEED OF DREAMING”: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/6bewNdtMU5xXQapPu2r9n9

"THE SPEED OF DREAMING" follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, CRASH Magazine, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alternative Press, Lyrical Lemonade, Earmilk and many others. Love Ghost has recently toured Europe, where they played the Rockpalast festival broadcast throughout Germany on German television. In Mexico City they have played shows at Auditorio BB, Indie Foro Rocks and Amazon’s Gamergy Festival, which was broadcast to all of Latin America.

They have done songs with artists around the world including Rico Nasty, Adan Cruz, Teeam Revolver, Geassassin, Mabiland and Tankurt Manas. Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell is currently in Mexico writing and recording with many Latin artists, including Wiplash, Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, Go Golden Junk, ND Kobi, FLVCKKA, Phyzh Eye, Josue, Young Dupe, Blnko, Helian Evans and many others. Producers they are working with in Mexico include Shantra (Santa Fe Klan’s latest album), BrunOG (Latin Grammy nominee) and SAGA. They have several other songs coming this year including “Dopeman” with Ghana Afrobeat artist Camidoh, and an entire album with Marilyn Manson guitar player and producer Tim Skold commissioned by Metropolis Records.

Tags
Emo Rock band Love Ghost EP The Speed of Dreaming music
Related news
 | 08 Mar 2024

The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.) question authority in new single “Subterfuge”

MUMBAI: The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.), from Sarasota, Florida, USA, is back with a vengeance, ready to shake the foundations of the metal scene with their latest single, “Subterfuge”.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music: A Playlist and Podcast Roundup!

MUMBAI: This Women’s Day let's turn up the volume and celebrate the incredible spirit and talent of women worldwide with Amazon Music! Get set to jump into a specially curated playlist jam-packed with music by talented women singers.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Arindam's Kailash is ready to Radiate Spiritual Vibes

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Fame Music Producer Arindam Bhadra Bumba who's work always creates a stir recently released his instrumental Kailash. Kailash is a mesmerizing instrumental that depicts profound musical dedication amalgamated with spirituality.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Singer Anuja Sahai collaborates with Saregama Music Company for reprise version of iconic song

MUMBAI: Saregama Music Company is thrilled to announce its partnership with the renowned singer Anuja Sahai for the production of a reprise version of one of the most iconic songs, Yara Seeli Seeli , in its repertoire and many more songs are on the way.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Song Suffragettes adds Maddie and Tae, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more to 10th anniversary celebration honouring music icon Winona Judd

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, has added new performers to their 10th anniversary celebration happening Wednesday, March 27th at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Jawan' girl Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single 'Manchala Dil' is out on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has dropped her collaborative single 'Manchala Dil' from the upcoming album '...read more

2
Naram Kaalja, Garam Tabiyat; An ode to Chamkila's biggest fans - Happy Women's Day!

MUMBAI: Releasing soon, Naram Kaalja, is a song that gives a tongue-in-cheek expression to the “female gaze”. This dance anthem from the upcoming...read more

3
Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music: A Playlist and Podcast Roundup!

MUMBAI: This Women’s Day let's turn up the volume and celebrate the incredible spirit and talent of women worldwide with Amazon Music! Get set to...read more

4
Song Suffragettes adds Maddie and Tae, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more to 10th anniversary celebration honouring music icon Winona Judd

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, has added new performers to their 10th anniversary...read more

5
Singer Anuja Sahai collaborates with Saregama Music Company for reprise version of iconic song

MUMBAI: Saregama Music Company is thrilled to announce its partnership with the renowned singer Anuja Sahai for the production of a reprise version...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games