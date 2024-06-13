RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2024 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Love Ghost and ND Kobi blends alt rock and R&B on new single ‘God Damn’

MUMBAI: Powerhouse act Love Ghost teams up with Mexican producer ND Kobi on hazy offering “GOD DAMN” framed by a subtle yet lush blend of trap and alternative R&B. Capturing the intensity of feeling paralyzed in your own mind, the track spans Latin R&B, Alternative and Emo styles as it hones in on a gloomy wistfulness.

“GOD DAMN” is a collaboration that showcases Love Ghost’s ability to push musical boundaries and explore new genres. With ND KOBI’s emotive vocals complementing Love Ghost’s distinct sound, the song pulls in listeners with its raw energy and introspective lyrics.

This latest release follows a string of successful singles from Love Ghost, which have garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Clash, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, and many other publications. The band recently toured Europe, wowing audiences at the prestigious Rockpalast festival in Germany and playing to packed venues in Mexico City.

Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell is currently in Mexico collaborating with a diverse range of Latin artists, including Wiplash, Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, and FLVCKKA, among others. With producers like Shantra, BrunOG, and SAGA on board, Love Ghost is poised to release several more songs this year, including an entire album produced by Marilyn Manson’s guitarist and producer, Tim Skold, commissioned by Metropolis Records.

“Working with ND KOBI and Shantra on ‘GOD DAMN’ has been an incredible experience,” says Love Ghost frontman Finnegan Bell. “The song explores themes of mental paralysis and self-reflection, and we’re excited to share it with our fans around the world.”

“GOD DAMN” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more releases from Love Ghost as they continue to push the boundaries of their music and collaborate with artists from across the globe.

Tags
Love Ghost ND Kobi music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2024

WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a summer ready dance-pop anthem featuring iconic vocalist Ina Wroldsen.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India!

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring...read more

2
Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written...read more

3
Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a...read more

4
Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week. With...read more

5
Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games