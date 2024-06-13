Love Ghost and ND Kobi blends alt rock and R&B on new single ‘God Damn’

MUMBAI: Powerhouse act Love Ghost teams up with Mexican producer ND Kobi on hazy offering “GOD DAMN” framed by a subtle yet lush blend of trap and alternative R&B. Capturing the intensity of feeling paralyzed in your own mind, the track spans Latin R&B, Alternative and Emo styles as it hones in on a gloomy wistfulness.

“GOD DAMN” is a collaboration that showcases Love Ghost’s ability to push musical boundaries and explore new genres. With ND KOBI’s emotive vocals complementing Love Ghost’s distinct sound, the song pulls in listeners with its raw energy and introspective lyrics.

This latest release follows a string of successful singles from Love Ghost, which have garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Clash, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, and many other publications. The band recently toured Europe, wowing audiences at the prestigious Rockpalast festival in Germany and playing to packed venues in Mexico City.

Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell is currently in Mexico collaborating with a diverse range of Latin artists, including Wiplash, Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, and FLVCKKA, among others. With producers like Shantra, BrunOG, and SAGA on board, Love Ghost is poised to release several more songs this year, including an entire album produced by Marilyn Manson’s guitarist and producer, Tim Skold, commissioned by Metropolis Records.

“Working with ND KOBI and Shantra on ‘GOD DAMN’ has been an incredible experience,” says Love Ghost frontman Finnegan Bell. “The song explores themes of mental paralysis and self-reflection, and we’re excited to share it with our fans around the world.”

“GOD DAMN” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more releases from Love Ghost as they continue to push the boundaries of their music and collaborate with artists from across the globe.