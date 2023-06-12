RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2023 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.

Talking about the same, he shared: "As a composer, one always needs an idea to seed on and then create music. For me, it was Irrfan Khan Sir and his extraordinary journey. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and had a place for himself in everyone's heart."

Munawar added: "His passing away felt like a personal loss to me and I wanted to put those emotions in a song to give him a tribute. Just thinking about Irrfan Sir's journey and how his craft made him stand out, I was inspired to pen down Madari. Exactly from this thought, the hook of the song came up which is why I relate to Irrfan Khan sir, I feel like 'Madari'."

Titled 'Madari', the song showcases an interesting side of Munawar as a music artist. An edgy pop number with eccentric beats.

In association with Warner Music India, 'Madari' is written by Munawar. The main album has a total of 8 songs that have been winning the internet.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Munawar Irrfan Khan Warner Music India music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jun 2023

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

MUMBAI: Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure love.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

MUMBAI:Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song. The two had earlier collaborated for the...read more

2
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals...read more

3
Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to....read more

4
Stephanie Poetri releases her new single “Astrologically Illogical” out now

MUMBAI: The Indonesian-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri has released her bold and delightfully cheeky new single “...read more

5
Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games