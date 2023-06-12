Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.
Talking about the same, he shared: "As a composer, one always needs an idea to seed on and then create music. For me, it was Irrfan Khan Sir and his extraordinary journey. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and had a place for himself in everyone's heart."
Munawar added: "His passing away felt like a personal loss to me and I wanted to put those emotions in a song to give him a tribute. Just thinking about Irrfan Sir's journey and how his craft made him stand out, I was inspired to pen down Madari. Exactly from this thought, the hook of the song came up which is why I relate to Irrfan Khan sir, I feel like 'Madari'."
Titled 'Madari', the song showcases an interesting side of Munawar as a music artist. An edgy pop number with eccentric beats.
In association with Warner Music India, 'Madari' is written by Munawar. The main album has a total of 8 songs that have been winning the internet.
(SOURCE:IANS)
