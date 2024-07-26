Ammy Virk reveals love for biryani at 'Hauli Hauli' song launch*

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk, currently enjoying a successful streak with two box office hits, 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' and 'Bad Newz', is all set for his next big-budget family entertainer, 'Khel Khel Mein'. The first song from the film, 'Hauli Hauli', was launched in a grand event attended by the entire team of 'Khel Khel Mein'. Ammy Virk, in his usual endearing and jovial manner, headlined the launch, engaging in fun and playful interactions with the cast and media.

During the event, Ammy Virk humorously revealed some fun moments from the making. He shared how it was always a very chilled and fun environment on the set. They cast would all gather together for lunch. While Ammy would usually order his favourite biryani with soda , Pragya and tapsee would order their diet food. However, they would always end up eating from his plate. The uninhibited actor further shared ‘ I don’t understand grilled fish and other diet foods. I’m a rrue Punjabi and love my biryani”.

Ammy then went on to share how shooting for 'Khel Khel Mein' felt like 'Chill Chill Mein'.*

At the launch, Ammy was in his funniest avatar, showcasing his incredible bhangra moves. After the immense success with 'Bad Newz', Ammy Virk is a rising star in Hindi cinema. His upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein', stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal and is a family entertainer set to release on August 15.