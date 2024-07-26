RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jul 2024 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Ammy Virk reveals love for biryani at 'Hauli Hauli' song launch*

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk, currently enjoying a successful streak with two box office hits, 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' and 'Bad Newz', is all set for his next big-budget family entertainer, 'Khel Khel Mein'. The first song from the film, 'Hauli Hauli', was launched in a grand event attended by the entire team of 'Khel Khel Mein'. Ammy Virk, in his usual endearing and jovial manner, headlined the launch, engaging in fun and playful interactions with the cast and media.

During the event, Ammy Virk humorously revealed some fun moments from the making. He shared how it was always a very chilled and fun environment on the set. They cast would all gather together for lunch. While Ammy would usually order his favourite biryani with soda , Pragya and tapsee would order their diet food. However, they would always end up eating from his plate. The uninhibited actor further shared ‘ I don’t understand grilled fish and other diet foods. I’m a rrue Punjabi and love my biryani”.

Ammy then went on to share how shooting for 'Khel Khel Mein' felt like 'Chill Chill Mein'.*

At the launch, Ammy was in his funniest avatar, showcasing his incredible bhangra moves. After the immense success with 'Bad Newz', Ammy Virk is a rising star in Hindi cinema. His upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein', stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal and is a family entertainer set to release on August 15.

Tags
Ammy Virk Hauli Hauli music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Jul 2024

grentperez releases single and music video 'Room For You' featuring Lyn Lapid

MUMBAI: Breakout artist grentperez returns with new summer single and music video, “Room For You” feat. Lyn Lapid.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2024

Shahat Gill drops another banger 'Everyday' offering a window into her life

MUMBAI: The Punjabi pop music industry is roaring with excitement as the emerging new face Shahat Gill is making her mark with her latest banger ‘Everyday’.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2024

North Coast Music Festival announces highly-anticipated schedule for 2024 afterparties at 12 storied venues across Chicagoland

MUMBAI: For the first time since relocating to the recently-renovated SeatGeek Stadium Campus in 2021, North Coast Music Festival is thrilled to announce the stacked lineup for its Official Afterparty series, ‘NORTH COAST NIGHT LIGHTS.’ The series will take place at 12 of Chicagoland’s most icon

read more
 | 26 Jul 2024

Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour ‘Heartbreak 2020’

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like ‘Qareeb’, ‘Tere Jaisa’, and ‘Duur’, is embarking on her much-awaited ‘Heartbreak 2020’ India Tour! set to commence from August onwards.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2024

Sinca delivers official remix of John Digweed & Nick Muir’s Classic 'Santiago'

MUMBAI: Montreal-based producer Sinca returns to the release front to reveal one of her most career-defining creations to-date. Enlisted by John Digweed and Nick Muir to revisit their classic track Santiago, Sinca’s official remix is out now on Bedrock Records. 

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

top# 5 articles

1
North Coast Music Festival announces highly-anticipated schedule for 2024 afterparties at 12 storied venues across Chicagoland

MUMBAI: For the first time since relocating to the recently-renovated SeatGeek Stadium Campus in 2021, North Coast Music Festival is thrilled to...read more

2
grentperez releases single and music video 'Room For You' featuring Lyn Lapid

MUMBAI: Breakout artist grentperez returns with new summer single and music video, “Room For You” feat. Lyn Lapid. The music video deceipts a warm,...read more

3
Ammy Virk reveals love for biryani at 'Hauli Hauli' song launch*

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk, currently enjoying a successful streak with two box office hits, 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' and 'Bad Newz', is all set for his next big...read more

4
Shahat Gill drops another banger 'Everyday' offering a window into her life

MUMBAI: The Punjabi pop music industry is roaring with excitement as the emerging new face Shahat Gill is making her mark with her latest banger ‘...read more

5
Neeraj Shridhar drops latest party anthem 'Senorita' on Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Neeraj Shridhar, a popular Bollywood singer and of Bombay Vikings fame is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games