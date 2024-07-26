grentperez releases single and music video 'Room For You' featuring Lyn Lapid

MUMBAI: Breakout artist grentperez returns with new summer single and music video, “Room For You” feat. Lyn Lapid. The music video deceipts a warm, inviting aura as grentperez and Lapid freely stroll around Los Angeles and beautifully harmonise over guitar chords reminiscent of an island getaway. Fans can watch the video here and stream the song here: grentperez.fastfriends.co/roomforyou

“‘Room For You’ is the anthem for long distance relationships. Whether it be friendships, relatives, or lovers, this song speaks about holding the dear connection between two people, despite being away from each other. I can relate to this alot when I’m on tour; away from my people. But at the end of the day, no matter how far apart we grow, there's always room for them in my heart,” says grentperez.

The lyrics, production and dual vocals blend beautifully together, yet does a well-balanced job highlighting both grentperez and Lyn Lapid’s charming individuality across the track. It is the latest addition to grentperez’s beloved and critically-acclaimed catalog ('When We Were Younger', 'Demo(s) About Love') and his beloved bossa nova-inspired debut single "Cherry Wine". Following this latest release, fans can expect an exciting new grentperez era, coming very soon.

Lyn Lapid shares, “working with Grant was so much fun. We wrote ‘Room For You’ and it was one of the most fun and wholesome sessions I’ve ever had. He is so energetic and insanely talented. Even during the video shoot when we were sightseeing around Los Angeles, it truly felt like a road trip on an off day. Our song is so wholesome and refreshing, and the video encapsulates it perfectly.”

21-year-old Australian musician grentperez is unapologetically a Gen-Z artist with an old soul. Having first found his audience on YouTube strumming guitar, singing covers and original songs,he’s blossomed into an unlikely star: an unassuming and unpretentious artist inspired on the music played at family karaoke parties (“Filipino people love karaoke,” he explains with a laugh, “There are some uncles out there with hidden-ass talent”) as well as vintage bossa nova and modern R&B.

Encouraged by his older brother and sister, grentperez’s rise from viral YouTube covers performer to budding bedroom pop star was a quick one: at just 12 years old he posted his first video to his YouTube channel and, over time, he got over 100 million views and 600k subscribers on his channel. After honing his songwriting chops, his undeniably lovely 2021 debut single “Cherry Wine” became an international sensation, hitting the #1 slot on the Spotify Viral Chart in not just his home country of Australia but also Canada and Singapore.

2022 brought more music: a pair of releases ('Conversations with the Moon' EP and 'Trail Mix') and a sweeping, swooning Christmas single entitled “When Christmas Comes Again”. The young songwriter has blossomed into an artist, and he’s got the following to prove it: With over 250 million listens on streaming platforms, a multi-continental touring resume, and notable support from tastemakers including Triple J, NPR Music, MTV, KCRW, DIY, Wonderland, and The Line of Best Fit, grentperez is on the precipice of something big.



About Lyn Lapid:

A classically trained musician, unpredictable vocal dynamo, and fearless genre-breaker, Lyn Lapid asserts herself as an individual through and through. At 21-years-old, the Filipino American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist has unassumingly emerged as an unapologetic and undeniable voice for her generation. Lyn began her career posting ukulele covers on YouTube and TikTok, building her online followers at a rapid pace. Shortly after, a snippet of her first original, “Producer Man”, exploded. Produced by Dan Nigro [Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi, Sky Ferreira, Empress Of], the song gathered over 70 million views and 8 million likes and became “the most-viewed unreleased demo on a TikTok video in 2020.”

Following the breakout success of “Producer Man”, she debuted a string of viral releases in 2021, including “Itsy Bitsy”, “Infinite”, and “In My Mind”. Plus, she received co-signs from Billie Eilish, BTS’ Jungkook, and Sabrina Carpenter, toured with Eric Nam, Ricky Montgomery, and Claire Rosinkranz, and earned praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Buzzfeed, E! Online, Refinery29, HYPEBAE, Idolator, Ones To Watch, and more.

During 2022, she continued to captivate with 'The Outsider' EP and first-ever headline tour. Then a year later, the songstress maintained her prolific pace with the follow-up, 'to love in the 21st century' EP and a deluxe version with three new tracks. In the project’s wake, she amassed over 700 million streams to date and sold out her entire 2023 headline tour. With more music and touring on the horizon, Lyn Lapid has affirmed herself as a star on the rise.