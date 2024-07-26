Shahat Gill drops another banger 'Everyday' offering a window into her life

MUMBAI: The Punjabi pop music industry is roaring with excitement as the emerging new face Shahat Gill is making her mark with her latest banger ‘Everyday’. Characterised by her playful vocals and engaging lyrics, the pop-track offers listeners an entertaining glimpse into the "Everyday” life of Shahat Gill. With its catchy melody and infectious beat, the track is set to become an irresistible earworm that you won’t be able to resist.
Shahat’s strong vocal delivery will instantly grab audience attention, making the song unforgettable and listen ‘Everyday’. The funky lyrics with lively rhythm and upbeat tempo gives it an electrifying touch, perfect for any mood. Penned and composed by the creative duo Kaptaan (Taranjeet Singh & Manpreet Singh), will speak directly to your soul. Produced by the talented N Vee, the song seamlessly combines traditional Punjabi elements with modern beats creating a groovy mix that feels both relatable, and trailblazing.
Sharing her excitement over “Everyday” Shahat expressed, “Working on ‘Everyday’ has been an amazing experience as it gives insights about my own journey and everyday life. It is always fun collaborating with Kaptaan, the duo has added the much-needed flavour and got my thoughts crafted well through the lyrics of the track. I hope the audience will relate to the life struggles and enjoy every moment of it. I am glad to receive all the love through my career and hope the audience continue to shower their love and support throughout my journey."
Listen to 'Everyday' by Shahat Gill here: https://smi.lnk.to/everyday
