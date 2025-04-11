Himesh Reshammiya announces first-ever India Tour: The cap mania tour kicks off May 31

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is all set to embark on his first-ever India tour, titled the Cap Mania Tour, presented by Saregama Live. The much-anticipated musical spectacle will kick off in Mumbai on May 31, with the second leg scheduled in Delhi on July 19.

Billed as a high-energy, never-seen-before visual and musical experience, the Cap Mania Tour is a grand celebration of Himesh’s iconic journey—complete with his trademark cap, electrifying performances, and a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Known as the “Super Hit Machine,” Reshammiya has delivered over 1000 chartbusters, amassing more than 100 billion streams and views across platforms. From club anthems to soulful melodies, his music has defined an era and continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

Speaking about the tour, Himesh said, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it represents my journey, my music, and the deep bond I share with my fans. After all these years, I’m bringing back that ‘cap emotion.’ The Cap Mania Tour isn’t just about the music—it’s about reliving the memories, the milestones, and the moments we’ve created together. I can’t wait to feel the energy of my fans, sing with them, and celebrate the legacy we’ve built.”

Fans can look forward to dancing and singing along to some of his biggest hits, including Aap Ka Surroor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Namaste London. His debut album Aap Ka Surroor remains a cultural phenomenon, once ranking as the second highest-selling album globally after Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Prior to the official reveal, Himesh had teased fans with a cryptic post featuring his iconic cap, sparking a wave of speculation online. Now, with the tour officially confirmed, anticipation is running high as fans prepare to witness the return of Himesh Reshammiya—live, loud, and in signature cap style.